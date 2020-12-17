#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 454,000
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, Catholics wearing face shields queue up to receive communion during a mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's coronavirus caseload breached 454,000 on Thursday after the Department of Health logged another 1,470 infections.

Of the total 454,447 cases, 25,695 — or 5.7% — are marked active, meaning these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The total number of recoveries is at 419,902 after another 633 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus.

However, the death toll rose to 8,850 after another 17 fatalities were recorded.

The country's positivity rate as of Dec. 17, 2020, stands at 6.3%.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

  • Quezon City with 74 new cases
  • Rizal with 64 more infections
  • City of Makati with 58 new cases
  • Davao City with 55 more infections
  • Quezon with 46 new cases

Last Friday, the OCTA Research Group projected that infections could stay well below half a million by the end of 2020 barring any unforeseen spikes caused by overcrowding. "If the situation worsens a little bit, we might get closer to 500,000. But right now, that is not the case," University of the Philippines mathematics professor Guido David told ANC's “Headstart.” 

Bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the inter-agency task force on coronavirus response is now requiring people to wear full-coverage face shields on top of their face masks.

It has been 277 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. 

Worldwide, 74.14 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.64 million of whom died as a result.

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 15, 2020 - 12:19pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

December 15, 2020 - 12:19pm

The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has approved putting Isabela province under General Community Quarantine, BusinessWorld's Gillian Cortez reports quoting the Palace.

Isabela will be under GCQ from the less stringent Modified General Community Quarantine until December 31. Santiago City will remain under MGCQ.

December 13, 2020 - 4:03pm

Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 449,400 with the addition of 1,085 newly reported cases Sunday.

The total of recovered patients also jump to to 418,687 with 9,269 new mass recoveries. The country's death toll is at 8,733 with 3 new reported deaths.

Total active cases in the country stand at 21,980.

December 10, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.

The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.

Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.

December 9, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.

The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.

Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.

December 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19, he tells reporters.

Lopez, who says he is asymptomatic and in isolation, says he tested positive on Monday.

The trade department and the rest of the government has been promoting opening up the economy amid a continuing community quarantine across the Philippines.

