COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 454,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country's coronavirus caseload breached 454,000 on Thursday after the Department of Health logged another 1,470 infections.

Of the total 454,447 cases, 25,695 — or 5.7% — are marked active, meaning these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The total number of recoveries is at 419,902 after another 633 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus.

However, the death toll rose to 8,850 after another 17 fatalities were recorded.

The country's positivity rate as of Dec. 17, 2020, stands at 6.3%.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

Quezon City with 74 new cases

Rizal with 64 more infections

City of Makati with 58 new cases

Davao City with 55 more infections

Quezon with 46 new cases

Last Friday, the OCTA Research Group projected that infections could stay well below half a million by the end of 2020 barring any unforeseen spikes caused by overcrowding. "If the situation worsens a little bit, we might get closer to 500,000. But right now, that is not the case," University of the Philippines mathematics professor Guido David told ANC's “Headstart.”

Bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the inter-agency task force on coronavirus response is now requiring people to wear full-coverage face shields on top of their face masks.

It has been 277 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world.

Worldwide, 74.14 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.64 million of whom died as a result.