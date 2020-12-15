96 new cases among Filipinos abroad bring total to 12,446

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus reached 12,446 on Tuesday as officials report another significant increase of 96 additional cases.

DFA in its daily bulletin did not identify where the new cases originated, but attributed the spike from late reports of only a lone country in Europe.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 8,069 with 37 more Filipino patients added.

Fatalities have stayed at 861 while those still receiving treatment are at 3,516.

To date, the Middle East remains with the most number of virus cases among Filipinos overseas at 7,553, and it holds as well the highest number of deaths at 553 while recoveries are at 4,664.

Asia continues to have the second highest infected at 2,584, with 1,804 recovered and 21 dead.

Europe now has 1,535 cases along with 97 deaths and 1,080 recoveries, while the Americas have 774 cases, 190 deaths and 521 recoveries.

Globally, there are now 72.9 million individuals across 191 countries infected with the COVID-19.

The virus that originated from Wuhan in China and was detected nearly a year ago has also taken the lives of 1.6 million.

America leads in both cases with its 16.5 million infections and 300,494 deaths.

The country is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France in the Top 5 list of countries with most cases, while the Philippines with its 451,839 cases place it at the 28th spot. — Christian Deiparine