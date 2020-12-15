Nasino returns to SC to seek court guidance for other detained moms

MANILA, Philippines — Jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who lost her three-month-old baby River after they were separated, has returned to the Supreme Court—this time, to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to other detainees who gave birth behind bars.

Nasino, through her counsels from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, elevated the Court of Appeals’ dismissal of their Petition for Certiorari assailing the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 rulings ordering Reina Mae and Baby River’s separation.

Manila RTC Branch 20 Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali ordered the separation of Nasino and her then one-month-old baby as it gave weight to the letter submitted by Jail Superintendent Ignacia Monteron, officer-in-charge of the Manila City Jail Female Dormitory, who said that they have no facility for use as a nursery.

The Court of Appeals junked their petition saying it is already moot as the plea was filed to reunite her and her baby, who already died when the court released its ruling on November 5.

But the NUPL said Nasino’s petition falls under the recognized exceptions to the mootness principle, asserting that they raised a case involving transcendental importance and issues that require the formulation of controlling principles to the Bench, the Bar and the public.

They also stressed that Nasino’s case falls under the principle of "capable of repetition yet evading review".

"Reina Mae implores this Honorable Court to resolve the issues in the present case so that no other nursing mother and child may be precipitately separated from each other and deprived of the right to breastfeed," the NUPL added.

Transcendental importance

The NUPL said the appeals court erred in dismissing their petition on the basis of Baby River’s passing as they stressed the necessity of issues raised in their plea such as:

The CA erred in dismissing the Petition for Certiorari solely on the basis of the passing of River Emanuelle. Contrary to the finding of the CA, the Petition for Certiorari was not filed only for Reina Mae to be united with her child.

They said the CA failed to recognize the necessity of resolving the Petition for Certiorari on its substance, the same having been filed in order that:

The constitutional right to health of nursing mother-PDLs and their children be recognized and implemented

The right to breastfeed-enshrined in international human rights law—of nursing mother-PDLs and their children be enforced

The government, particularly the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, be compelled to provide nursing mother-PDLs facilities for breastfeeding, consistent with international and domestic laws

The NUPL asserted that the crux of their motions is to allow Reina Mae to nurse Baby River and express milk for 12 months.

“She was enforcing her right to health, her freedom to choose breastmilk as the good to feed her child, exclusively for the first six months, and complementarily thereafter, as well as her child’s intake thereof in the earliest days of her life,” their petition read.

“There is a great need for the Honorable Court to provide guiding and controlling rules to educate the Bench and the Bar, and in the present petition, the BJMP, DILG, and [Manila City Jail Female Dormitory], of the constitutional right to health in relation to the right to breastfeed of nursing mother-PDLs and their children,” they said.

Nasino won’t be the last nursing mother-detainee

They also pointed out that Nasino is not nor will be the only nursing detainee, as what happened with Amanda Echanis, the peasant organizer arrested on December 2, who was with her one-month-old son when taken by authorities.

Echanis is currently detained with her infant child as she undergoes trial for illegal possession of firearms and explosives cases—charges that most political prisoners face but claim are trumped up.

“Petitioner thus implores this Honorable Court to recognize that the tragedy experienced by Reina Mae and River Emanuelle is susceptible of recurring yet evading review,” the petitioners said.

They stressed that there is also a limited time frame to assert the right of a nursing mother as they may lose the capacity to produce and expressmilk before the dispute on the right to breastfeed even reaches the courts.

They added that “the logistical constraints of correctional settings should not be basis for any judge, counsel, or administrator to justify any form of discrimination against nursing detainees like Reina Mae who elect to exercise their right to breastfeed while they are in jail.”

Citing a Freedom of Information request by GMA News Online reporter Nicole-Anne Lagrimas, the lawyers noted that lactation stations in BJMP jails are available in only eight regions all over the country. Only one is located in Metro Manila, where the Manila City Jail is located.

“With petitioner’s tragic experience, fears of having another baby River Emannuelle cannot yet be assuaged—not until this Honorable Court, as the final arbiter, states that the cavalier disregard by jail authorities of a baby’s inherent right to her inmate mother’s breastmilk is contrary to law and must henceforth be prohibited,” they said.

Nasino and her lawyers also asked the SC's Judicial Integrity Board to dismiss Judge Balisi-Umali over “conscious indifference” on her case while they filed administrative and criminal complaints against the Manila Police District and BJMP over their treatment of the grieving mother through Baby River's wake and burial.