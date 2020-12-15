#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
OVP: Robredo not in talks with Reds, has no plans nor authority for that
Vice President Leni Robredo at the launch of her office's BAHAYanihan project on December 13, 2020.
Office of the Vice President/Release
OVP: Robredo not in talks with Reds, has no plans nor authority for that
(Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo’s office said Tuesday that it is not holding peace talks with communist rebels, nor will it hold peace negotiations with them.

Simply put, that is not the vice president's job.

"While peace talks are crucial in resolving this decades-long conflict, they must be conducted through official, formal channels that the OVP is not part of," Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

He added that Robredo has maintained that position since peace talks between the government and the communist rebels were suspended in 2017 "contrary to the hysterical claims in fake news posts being spread aggressively on social media."

President Rodrigo Duterte, who restarted talks in 2016, has since said that he is longer interested in negotiations. He also said that there will be no more ceasefires with the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People's Army under his administration. 

Gutierrez was reacting to a statement made by Sen. Bong Go, who expressed his concern over a supposed proposal for Robredo’s office to spearhead peace talks with communist rebels.

Gutierrez advised Go to verify the information that he reacts to.

Over the weekend, Robredo herself disowned posts which linked her to communist rebels.

“It gets crazier and crazier. Now I am being red-tagged. None of the allegations here are true,” said Robredo, who has been the subject of so much false information online.

The National Democratic Front of the Philippines, which represents communist rebels in peace talks, raised in September the possibility of holding discussions with opposition parties, particularly the Liberal Party, which Robredo heads.

"Prospects for resuming the peace negotiations after Duterte, whether he is ousted or he finishes his term, are possible and desirable," the CPP quotes NDFP interim panel chair Julie de Lima as saying then. 

Neither the CPP nor the NDFP has said that this was anything more than a possibility.

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES FAKE NEWS LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC prosecutor's decision on seeking probe into 'drug war' out in 1st half of 2021
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In 2019, Bensouda said her office’s goal was to finalize the preliminary examination in 2020. But it was affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Don't leave home without face shields, face masks
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has decreed the mandatory wearing of full face...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet yesterday approved the conduct of a dry run of face-to-face classes in some schools located...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups: ICC prosecutor's report a 'ray of hope' in Philippines' rights situation
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
A preliminary examination determines if an alleged crime falls within ICC’s jurisdiction and if a full-blown investigation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Probe into 'drug war' useless since Philippines rejects ICC jurisdiction
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a human rights lawyer years ago, said the lack of cooperation by the Philippines means...
Headlines
fbfb
Pilot run for in-person learning set on Jan. 11 with smaller class size, reduced hours
By Christian Deiparine | 28 minutes ago
Government on Tuesday said the pilot run for resuming face-to-face classes will begin by January 11, which will take place...
Headlines
fbfb
Nasino returns to SC to seek court guidance for other detained moms
By Kristine Joy Patag | 36 minutes ago
Jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who lost her three-month-old baby River after they were separated, has returned to the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte Youth seeks revival of Cold War-era anti-subversion law
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Alongside defense and military officials, right-wing party-list Duterte Youth is mounting the revival of the anti-subversion...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with