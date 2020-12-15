#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: Over 300,000 migrant Filipinos brought home due to pandemic
In this Sept. 23, 2020, photo, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Thailand assist 240 Filipinos at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they check in to their flight back to Manila.
Released/DFA
DFA: Over 300,000 migrant Filipinos brought home due to pandemic
(Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs last week repatriated a record-high 13,537 overseas Filipinos, pushing its tally of migrants who have returned since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic past 300,000.

"As of today, the DFA has brought home 300,838 overseas Filipinos from all over the world. 90,621 (30.12%) of them are sea-based workers while 210,217 (69.88%) are land-based," DFA said in a Sunday bulletin.

Last week's repatriates, the agency said, marked the highest weekly total since efforts to bring home overseas Filipinos started in February.

"Among the 59 flights facilitated by the Department this week was a Philippine Airlines flight chartered by the DFA which brought home 319 distressed overseas Filipinos from Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This is the 5th DFA-chartered flight which repatriated stranded compatriots from Saudi Arabia’s eastern region," it said.

An undisclosed number of Filipinos from the Solomon Islands also returned home with the assistance of the Philippine Embassy Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, 18 Filipinos from Jordan came home through the collaborative efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Amman and the International Organization for Migration.

The following were also repatriated by the DFA last week according to its bulletin:

  • 11 stranded Filipinos from Malaysia
  • 9 undocumented migrant workers from China
  • 8 medical repatriates from France, Japan, Austria, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and the US
  • 3 undocumented migrant workers and possible victims of trafficking-in-persons from Qatar, Egypt, and Syria
  • 2 seafarers from the Bahamas
  • 1 distressed Filipino student from Australia

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIGRANT FILIPINOS MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet yesterday approved the conduct of a dry run of face-to-face classes in some schools located...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probes health facility for pricey swabs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health is investigating a health facility for violating the price range set for COVID-19 swab tests, an...
Headlines
fbfb
US Electoral College rules on Biden victory
11 hours ago
Long a mere formality, a vote on Monday by members of the Electoral College to formally recognize Joe Biden as the next US...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
De Lima seeks grant of provisional liberty in third drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 34 minutes ago
They told the court that prosecution evidence “are mostly inadmissible, incredible, contradictory and insufficient to...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC prosecutor's decision on seeking probe into 'drug war' out in 1st half of 2021
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In 2019, Bensouda said her office’s goal was to finalize the preliminary examination in 2020. But it was affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
No surge in COVID-19 cases yet, says Palace
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
There is no surge in COVID-19 infections yet in the country, but the public should continue to observe health measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
Business leaders hope for faster vaccine rollout
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
An “accelerated” or early rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 would boost business confidence and promote economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to extend GAA, Bayanihan for pandemic response
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate is expected to approve this week the extension of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, as well as unimplemented...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with