Palace: De Limaâ€™s vaccine bill redundant, superfluous

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday downplayed opposition Sen. Leila de Lima’s bill seeking to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all Filipinos.

“Redundant and superfluous,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said when asked to react to the senator’s proposal.

De Lima’s proposal, which is contained in Senate Bill 1942, aims to require the country’s health system to offer free COVID-19 vaccines, allocate funds for the inoculation, and come up with an efficient and safe vaccine distribution system.

The measure seeks to create a database to ensure the tracking of vaccination recipients to address possible problems that may arise after the giving of vaccines. It also allows people to select which accredited COVID-19 vaccine to receive and the institutions from which to receive them.

The senator has said that the challenge brought about by the cornering of vaccine supplies by rich countries should not be an excuse for a delayed response since there are new suppliers with equally good efficacy rates.

The Duterte administration is planning to borrow P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos.

About 24.6 million Filipinos are expected to be prioritized for the vaccine rollout, which may start in as early as the first quarter of 2021, according to officials. Priority sectors for the vaccine are frontline health workers, senior citizens, the indigent population and uniformed personnel.

Last week, Malacañang said the P72.5 billion vaccine funding under the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for next year is enough to give immunization to 60 million Filipinos.

The vaccine is meant to be administered intramuscularly in the arm in a series of two doses 21 days apart.

The country has sealed a deal to secure shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the efforts of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to Roque.

The initial shipments are due to arrive in Manila by the second or third quarter of 2021.

Published COVID test prices

Meanwhile, an administration lawmaker wants the Department of Health (DOH) to publish on its website the exact prices of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests being offered by 191 licensed public and private laboratories across the country.

“We cannot understand why up to now, the DOH’s Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau has not bothered to publish the cost of every RT-PCR test in every licensed laboratory, for all to see. They should stop hiding the cost,” Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said.

“We want absolute pricing transparency to protect consumers – to safeguard patients – and to help them identify, compare and choose the best provider that offers their desired level of value,” Pimentel added. “Our sense, the DOH’s failure to promote pricing transparency from the start is the single biggest reason why costs remain elevated at the expense of consumers.”

Greater pricing transparency, according to the congressman, will help bring down the cost of the test and discourage abuses.

“Consumers have a right to ready access to the actual prices of COVID-19 tests and other healthcare services,” he said.

“Pricing transparency is important because consumers may have to rely on COVID-19 testing for a very long time, considering that it may take the government three years to vaccinate 60 percent of the national population against the virus,” he added.

Pimentel, a COVID-19 survivor, also urged the DOH to require all licensed laboratories to prominently display on their premises and publish only one price for their COVID-19 tests to discourage hidden charges, including sudden extra charges for so-called express results. – Delon Porcalla