Catholics to receive same blessings online â€“ Church
Philstar.com/Irish Lising
Catholics to receive same blessings online – Church
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Whether attending the nine-day Simbang Gabi physically or online, the Catholic faithful would receive their blessings, Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) apostolic administrator Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said.

In an interview over Teleradyo, Pabillo said that even if Filipino Catholics are unable to observe their yearly tradition of attending the novena masses inside churches or chapels, they would still be able to receive blessings because the Lord understands the situation, given COVID-19 which forces people to observe physical distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

It is the belief of some Filipino Catholics that if they make sacrifices to be able to complete the nine-day pre-dawn masses, at the end of the ninth day of the mass, they would be able to make a wish and it would come true.

The Church official, however, explained that those who would complete the masses may not have their wishes come true, but they would receive blessings.

“It would still be the same (whether you hear mass physically or via online). You will receive blessings because of your devotion to God… because of the sacrifices you made in preparation for the nine masses,” said Pabillo.

If the faithful are being hampered from hearing masses because of COVID-19, he said “the Lord understands our situation, of our intention to become close to Him and offer sacrifices to Him.”

However, the Manila prelate pointed out that while those not attending masses physically would still be able to receive blessings, what they would miss out on is receiving the Holy Communion which is an important part of the mass.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) earlier said the churches would be scheduling more Simbang Gabi, that would run from Dec. 16 until Dec. 24, to accommodate more parishioners.

