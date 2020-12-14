#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Marcos told to clear name on election procurement provision
In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos attends the campaign launch of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago coalition in San Fernando, Pampanga.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Marcos told to clear name on election procurement provision
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos must directly address allegations that she inserted a provision that waives election procurement safeguards in the P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget, the spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday.

“(Marcos) should answer this so if it wasn’t her, she can clear her name,” lawyer Barry Gutierrez said over radio station dzXL.

“This is not a small matter. If it is true that she inserted it, it would appear that it was her who opened the door for corruption and fraud in the elections,” Gutierrez added.

Robredo’s spokesman made the statements in response to a newspaper report alleging that Marcos, who chairs the Senate electoral reforms committee, inserted the provision, which would disregard “all the requirements and safeguards” under Republic Act 8436 or the automated election law.

The insertion, however, had been deleted in the final version of the General Appropriations Act of 2021 upon the instruction of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, according to Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who chairs the Senate finance committee.

Gutierrez said it was during the term of Marcos’ father, the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, when elections were marred by fraud allegations.

“We are thankful that this did not push through and it was removed,” Gutierrez said.

In a Twitter post on Nov. 29, election lawyer Emil Marañon III warned that someone from the Senate had sought to put in a provision in the 2021 budget that will give the poll body “a carte blanche authority” to disregard safeguards in the country’s automated election law.

Marañon called the provision “very dangerous” as it would allow the poll body to adopt a new untested system or waive all safeguards for the May 2022 general elections.

Marcos has been pushing for a “hybrid” or a mix of manual and automated voting in the 2022 polls.

IMEE MARCOS LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baseless, unfounded': Leonen ex-colleagues, peers throw support amid impeachment rap
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
Support for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen amid an impeachment complaint filed against him are growing, with...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana set on disqualifying Makabayan lawmakers
11 hours ago
"That's one method or way to remove them from Congress. They've done nothing but criticize the government, and while they're...
Headlines
fbfb
Imee Marcos told: Address claims on inserting 'dangerous' provision on 2022 polls
By Christian Deiparine | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos should address the report that had multiple sources pointing to her as the one who inserted a provision in...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 418,687; caseload now at 449,400
10 hours ago
Over half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
16 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
Año: LGUs not forced to denounce CPP-NPA
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
Local government executives are not being coerced by higher authorities to declare communist rebels as persona non grata in...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo urges netizens to report fake news about her
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sought the help of the public over the weekend in reporting fake news and social media posts that...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
MSMEs, Cabinet warn vs uncontrolled entry of foreign contractors
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Cabinet officials and micro, small and medium enterprises in the construction sector have raised alarm over moves to allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with