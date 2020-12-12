#VACCINEWATCHPH
Zambales gears up for tourism reopening
Mt. Pundaquit and Anawangin Cove in Zambales. Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 12, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local government leaders of Zambales and the Department of Tourism on Friday held a planning forum with the tourism stakeholders to discuss the strategies, solutions and concern ahead of the reopening of the provincial borders to local visitors.

The DOT vowed to assist the province in intensifying the health and safety protocols.

“As with all other destinations, I cannot stress enough the importance of enforcing the health and safety protocols. These should be strengthened through public information and communications campaigns. Knowing that these guidelines are in place will restore confidence in tourists visiting the province and assurance among the locals who will be welcoming visitors,” Puyat said.

To fulfill this, the DOT agreed to fund a visitor management system for Zambales which is similar to Baguio City’s Visitor Information and Travel Assistance (VIS.I.T.A.) that the DOT provided to the summer capital of the Philippines through its attached marketing and promotions agency, the Tourism Promotions Board 

VISITA is being used to track the activities of visitors of Baguio and protect the tourists and the communities, where guests can also pre-book their accommodations.

Aside from the management platform, Puyat said that the DOT will also conduct inspection and accreditation of tourism-related establishments in the province. They would also provide additional capability-building trainings on the implementation of health and safety guidelines.

Zambales, known for its sandy beaches and blue see with color reefs that is home to giant clams locals call “taklobo,” has been attracting diving and snorkling enthusiasts.

It is also visited for Anawangin Cove, Potipot Beach, Mt. Pundaquit, Mt. Pinatubo, Capones Lighthouse, Casa San Miguel, among other tourist spots.

DOT Region 3 office said that in 2019, the province was among the most visited tourist destinations in central Luzon.

It recorded 755,141 tourists and P1,919,983 tourist receipts last year.

