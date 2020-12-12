Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 448,331 with 1,301 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national caseload past 448,000.
Of the total 448,331 cases, 30,168 — or 6.7% — are marked active, meaning these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.
The total number of recoveries is at 409,433, after another 111 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus.
However, the death toll rose to 8,730 after another 35 fatalities were recorded.
The country's positivity rate as of Dec. 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m. stands at 4.5%.
The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:
- Davao del Norte with 96 new cases
- Quezon City with 76 more infections
- Laguna with 59 new cases
- Rizal with 50 more infections
- Samar (Western Samar) with 50 new cases
The OCTA Research Group on Friday said infections may stay well below half a million by the end of 2020 barring any unforseen spikes caused by overcrowding.
"Right now, actually, we are projected to reach the lower end of our projection, which is closer to 470,000. It looks like we’re going to reach something like 475,000 to 480,000 but that is with the current trajectory," University of the Philippines mathematics professor Guido David told ANC's “Headstart.”
The group, composed of academic experts from UP and the University of Santo Tomas and that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque warned against making recommendations in public, earlier projected that the number of cases in the country may reach between 470,000 and 500,000 by the end of the month.
"If the situation worsens a little bit, we might get closer to 500,000. But right now, that is not the case," David said.
It has been 272 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.
Worldwide, 70.14 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.59 million of whom died as a result. — Bella Perez-Rubio
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.
The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.
The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19, he tells reporters.
Lopez, who says he is asymptomatic and in isolation, says he tested positive on Monday.
The trade department and the rest of the government has been promoting opening up the economy amid a continuing community quarantine across the Philippines.
The total number of coronavirus infections nationwide rises to 441,399 with the addition of 1,574 new cases, the Department of Health reports Monday.
Davao City posts the highest number of new cases with 187. Rizal follows with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69 and Pasig City with 59. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health reports 1,768 more COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 439,834.
The DOH also logs 9,062 additional recoveries and 29 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,634 and the death toll to 8,554.
The total of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines now stands at 22,646.
