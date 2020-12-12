Coronavirus cases in Philippines hit 448,331 with 1,301 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national caseload past 448,000.

Of the total 448,331 cases, 30,168 — or 6.7% — are marked active, meaning these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The total number of recoveries is at 409,433, after another 111 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus.

However, the death toll rose to 8,730 after another 35 fatalities were recorded.

The country's positivity rate as of Dec. 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m. stands at 4.5%.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

Davao del Norte with 96 new cases

Quezon City with 76 more infections

Laguna with 59 new cases

Rizal with 50 more infections

Samar (Western Samar) with 50 new cases

The OCTA Research Group on Friday said infections may stay well below half a million by the end of 2020 barring any unforseen spikes caused by overcrowding.

"Right now, actually, we are projected to reach the lower end of our projection, which is closer to 470,000. It looks like we’re going to reach something like 475,000 to 480,000 but that is with the current trajectory," University of the Philippines mathematics professor Guido David told ANC's “Headstart.”

The group, composed of academic experts from UP and the University of Santo Tomas and that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque warned against making recommendations in public, earlier projected that the number of cases in the country may reach between 470,000 and 500,000 by the end of the month.

"If the situation worsens a little bit, we might get closer to 500,000. But right now, that is not the case," David said.

It has been 272 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.

Worldwide, 70.14 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.59 million of whom died as a result. — Bella Perez-Rubio