'Humor over rumor' strategy helped manage COVID-19 outbreak — Taiwan digital minister

'Humor over rumor' strategy helped manage COVID-19 outbreak â Taiwan digital minister
This photo illustration taken on February 14, 2020 shows a man pointing to a webpage from Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Facebook account, used to promote the prevention of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus, in Taipei. While China deploys stern communist slogans in its battle against a deadly new coronavirus, democratic Taiwan has embraced cuddly mascots and humour to ease public anxiety and educate on best practices. Images of cute animals have featured in daily social media updates from government agencies to tackle disinformation and prevent infections spreading.
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from closing borders and isolating patients early, Taiwan’s fun manner of delivering information about the coronavirus disease contributed a great deal in combating spread of the virus, its digital minister said.

While many countries across the world have yet to get the pandemic under control, Taiwan, which has a population of around 23 million, has kept it COVID-19 numbers low. There have been around 725 cases and only seven deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Its success is largely attributed to early and strict border controls, mandatory quarantine for returning Taiwanese, and rigorous contact tracing and mask wearing.

But the government’s humorous communication strategy also played a part of that success, Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s digital minister, said in a forum organized by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom on Friday.

To counter COVID-19 disinformation, Tang said Taiwan employed a “humor over rumor” mantra, calling it a “very important vaccine.”

"The main point of humor over rumor is to culture jam the conspiracy theory so that it uses the same stem of outrage energy from the conspiracy theory. But instead of directing it to revenge or discrimination, which are the toxic anti-social outlets of outrage, we direct it to creative outrage. That is to say humor," she said.

Taiwan used a “spokesdog,” a Shiba Inu named ZongChai, to inform the public about safety guidelines such a physical distancing and mask wearing.

“It doesn’t attack anyone. It doesn’t create, for example, age differences. It does not emphasize occupation differences. It doesn’t say you have to respect the elderly or other people. It simply says there’s virus on the surface. If you wear a mask, it’s less likely you would touch your face until you wash your hands properly,” Tang said.

Need for fact-checking

Camille Diola, Philstar.com editor-in-chief, said the experience of Taiwan on handling infodemic reaffirms the need to support and mainstream fact-checking outfits in the Philippines.

"Now with vaccines, we expect another surge of this infodemic as they reach our shores. We already hear from our readers, people on social media, even people on streets and within our households their concerns over how these vaccines are developed," Diola said in the same forum.

"What would be the consequences if false information get to them more quickly and convince them better that the government and media could," she added.

Among the measures in the Bayanihan To Heal As One, the law that gave President Rodrigo Duterte sweeping powers to address the pandemic was penalizing people for "perpetrating, or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms, such information having no valid or beneficial effect on the population and are clearly geared to promote chaos, panic, anarchy, fear or confusion."

Among those arrested were Cebuano film writer Maria Victoria “Bambi” Beltran, who was accused of spreading false information over a satirical Facebook post. A court dimsissed the case against Beltran, who was arrested in April, in September.

According to a Rappler report, a Cebu court dismissed the case "for apparent lack of probable cause, and more importantly, on the ground of clear violation of Beltran’s constitutionally guaranteed rights."

Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group also said in April that it had arrested 32 people for spreading "fake news" about COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

