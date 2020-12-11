NBI counterterrorism chief killed in 'accidental firing,' Guevarra says

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation counterterrorism chief Raoul Manguerra may have died due to an accidental firing of a handgun, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday.

Guevarra, citing information from NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor and Manguerra’s widow, said the NBI official died due to accidental fire.

It is yet unclear if Manguerra accidentally shot himself or if someone else did. “I have asked for an official report,” Guevarra said.

“Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” the DOJ chief added.

Philstar.com sought additional details on the NBI probe from its spokesperson, Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin but he has yet to respond hours later.

Manguerra was rushed to the Manila Doctors' Hospital by his driver earlier this week after the NBI official in his office with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was however pronounced dead on arrival past midnight of Tuesday.

Guevarra meanwhile lamented Manguerra’s “untimely death” as the government is going “full blast” in enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The DOJ chief earlier said Manguerra was responsible for the arrest of Abu Sayaff members across the country, including in Metro Manila.

“But we’ll have to deal with that and we express our deepest sympathies to the family of Attorney Manguerra, and we hope that the NBI will be able to proceed with its task of dealing with anti-terrorism in honor of the late Atty. Manguerra,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag