Belgian pharma firm Janssen passes panel review for COVID-19 vaccine trials

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica has passed the country’s vaccine experts panel (VEP)—one of the requirements needed to hold clinical trials in the Philippines.

In a press briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Belgium-based drugmaker got the approval of the vaccine experts panel led by the Department of Science and Technology.

Previously, only China’s Sinovac Biotech and Clover Biopharmaceuticals were announced to have secured approvals from the experts panel.

Aside from VEP approval, Janssen and Clover were also cleared by the ethics review board.

“For those approved by both VEP and ethics review board like Janssen and Clover, they will go through the Food and Drug Administration process already. We will await for the information to be given to us by the FDA,”

Pharmaceutical companies need to seek approvals from the vaccine experts panel and the ethics review board before their applications are forwarded to the FDA, which is tasked to regulate clinical trials in the Philippines.

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has already received clearance from the ethics review board. The Philippine government, through the efforts of around 30 private companies, has so far secured at least 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has an average efficacy of 70%.

Russia’s Gamaleya Institute also submitted an application to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte said it would be a “gross injustice” if low-income nations would be left behind in gaining access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico