Coronavirus cases in the PNP rise to 8,481

MANILA, Philippines — With more than 50 new infections, coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police climbed to 8,481, the agency said Thursday night.

In its latest bulletin, the PNP reported a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases among its personnel, a majority of which were logged in its national headquarters.

Of the more than 8,400 cases recorded, 480 are marked active which means these cops are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Another 21 police officers beat the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the PNP to 7,974.

Deaths remain at 27 with no new fatalities reported.

The following is a breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, per the PNP's Public Information Office:

National Headquarters - 29

PNP National Operational Support Unit - 9

PRO 4A (Calabarzon) - 5

National Administrative Support Units - 4

PRO 6 (Western Visayas) - 3

PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) - 3

NCROP (Metro Manila) - 3

PRO 3 (Central Luzon) - 2

PRO (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) BAR - 1

As of this writing, the national coronavirus caseload stands at 445,540 and deaths are at a grim 8,701.

It has been 171 days since parts of the country was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world.

— Bella Perez-Rubio