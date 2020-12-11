Coronavirus cases in the PNP rise to 8,481

MANILA, Philippines — With more than 50 new infections, coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police climbed to 8,481, the agency said Thursday night.
In its latest bulletin, the PNP reported a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases among its personnel, a majority of which were logged in its national headquarters.
Of the more than 8,400 cases recorded, 480 are marked active which means these cops are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.
Another 21 police officers beat the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the PNP to 7,974.
Deaths remain at 27 with no new fatalities reported.
The following is a breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, per the PNP's Public Information Office:
- National Headquarters - 29
- PNP National Operational Support Unit - 9
- PRO 4A (Calabarzon) - 5
- National Administrative Support Units - 4
- PRO 6 (Western Visayas) - 3
- PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) - 3
- NCROP (Metro Manila) - 3
- PRO 3 (Central Luzon) - 2
- PRO (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) BAR - 1
As of this writing, the national coronavirus caseload stands at 445,540 and deaths are at a grim 8,701.
It has been 171 days since parts of the country was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.
The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.
The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19, he tells reporters.
Lopez, who says he is asymptomatic and in isolation, says he tested positive on Monday.
The trade department and the rest of the government has been promoting opening up the economy amid a continuing community quarantine across the Philippines.
The total number of coronavirus infections nationwide rises to 441,399 with the addition of 1,574 new cases, the Department of Health reports Monday.
Davao City posts the highest number of new cases with 187. Rizal follows with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69 and Pasig City with 59. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health reports 1,768 more COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 439,834.
The DOH also logs 9,062 additional recoveries and 29 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,634 and the death toll to 8,554.
The total of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines now stands at 22,646.
