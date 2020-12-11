#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines adds 1,504 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 447,000
A man in Santa Claus costume dances with elf puppets around the SM City Masinag in Antipolo City on December 8, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines adds 1,504 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 447,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than 447,000.

To date, 447,039 people have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Active cases stood at 29,001, comprising 6.5% of the total infections in the country.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that many of Friday’s additional cases were from Davao City (122), Rizal (85), Quezon City (80), Santiago City (67) and Bulacan (64).

Recoveries reached 409,329 after 273 more people were given a clean bill of health. COVID-19 survivors accounted for 91.6% of the total cases.

But deaths due to the respiratory disease rose to 8,709 up by 8 from the previous count.

Friday's count did not include results from 12 testing laboratories that failed to submit on time. 

The DOH said the public cannot relax yet because of recent news on vaccine development, noting the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still high. Filipinos are also urged remain cautious and follow minimum health standards despite the observed downtrend in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials also discouraged the use of trumpets and whistles as alternatives to firecrackers in welcoming 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.57 million victims from more than 69 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus mutation partially explains rise in COVID-19 cases in Philippines — study
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The study pointed out that the presence of the D614G mutation "may partially explain" the rapid rise of cases in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Ellen gifts Pinay nurse with new SUV
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
A Filipino-American nurse got the surprise of her life when US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and producer Andy Lassner personally...
Headlines
fbfb
PAF receives 6 new helicopters from Poland
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force yesterday received six brand new Black Hawk helicopters purchased from Poland.
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu resort faces parallel DOJ probe into possible violation of PWD law
7 hours ago
"As chief enforcer of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, the DOJ will conduct a parallel investigation of the Plantation...
Headlines
fbfb
House exec defends Velasco’s designation of 28 deputy speakers
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A leader of the House of Representatives defended yesterday the decision of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to designate more deputy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19
8 minutes ago
Another 591 overseas Filipinos have contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday, marking a sharp...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc to seek probe on Human Rights Day arrests
1 hour ago
The leftist Makabayan bloc would be seeking a probe into the separate raids conducted on Human Rights Day which resulted in...
Headlines
fbfb
Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Olalia explained that search warrants can be "procured by going through the motions and by mere presentation even under oath...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the PNP rise to 8,481
3 hours ago
With more than 50 new infections, novel coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police climbed to 8,481, the agency said...
Headlines
fbfb
Government may release initial 'drug war' review report next week
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The report will contain “initial findings in a couple of provinces with highest incidence of police operations resulting...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with