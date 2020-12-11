Philippines adds 1,504 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 447,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than 447,000.

To date, 447,039 people have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Active cases stood at 29,001, comprising 6.5% of the total infections in the country.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that many of Friday’s additional cases were from Davao City (122), Rizal (85), Quezon City (80), Santiago City (67) and Bulacan (64).

Recoveries reached 409,329 after 273 more people were given a clean bill of health. COVID-19 survivors accounted for 91.6% of the total cases.

But deaths due to the respiratory disease rose to 8,709 up by 8 from the previous count.

Friday's count did not include results from 12 testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The DOH said the public cannot relax yet because of recent news on vaccine development, noting the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still high. Filipinos are also urged remain cautious and follow minimum health standards despite the observed downtrend in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials also discouraged the use of trumpets and whistles as alternatives to firecrackers in welcoming 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.57 million victims from more than 69 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year.