LPA to bring rains over Metro Manila, other areas but likely to dissipate by Friday
People wearing masks are seen walking under the rain in this June 13, 2020 photo
The STAR/Boy Santos
(Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 7:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Thursday said the low pressure area inside the country will continue to bring light to moderate rains over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon but could dissipate by Friday. 

The weather bureau in its public forecast said the LPA was last seen at 205 kilometers west northwest of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro. 

It had made its way approaching the West Philippine Sea after being sighted in Nothern Samar on Wednesday, crossing Bicol Region and the Samar provinces. 

The LPA is seen to become only a cloud cluster even before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility, with PAGASA adding that no other weather disturbance is seen over the weekend. 

It will, however, continue to bring rains over the areas of Pangasinan, Central Luzon, NCR and Calabarzon. 

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains, meanwhile, are expected over Cagayan and CAR due to the northeast monsoon or the Amihan, while Ilocos Region will see mostly cloudy skies overnight with slight chances of rain. 

While many areas experienced rains today, PAGASA said weather is expected to be better by tomorrow, especially in Central and Southern Luzon, which includes the capital region. 

Visayas and Mindanao will in turn see partly cloudy skies in general, but rains could be seen by afternoon due to the easterlies over Tacloban and Samar, as well as over Eastern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region and possible severe thunderstorm over the central portion of Mindanao. 

Gale warning had so far been lifted in all areas which was up on Wednesday due to the Amihan. 

But forecasters are warning that wave height in the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon could still reach between 1.2 to 3.1 meters while the rest of the country at 0.6 to 2.1 meters. — Christian Deiparine

LOW PRESSURE AREA PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
