#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace says bribery of drug regulators won't happen in Philippines
This file photo taken on September 24, 2020 shows a staff member working during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac, one of 11 Chinese companies approved to carry out clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, in Beijing. With the rollout of coronavirus vaccines beginning across the world, China has positioned itself as a key player, promising poorer nations priority access to its jabs.
AFP/Wang Zhao
Palace says bribery of drug regulators won't happen in Philippines
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities tasked to study potential COVID-19 vaccines won't allow any form of bribery, Malacañang said Thursday, following reports that Chinese firm and vaccine front-runner Sinovac had bribed regulators to secure approvals. 

The Washington Post reported last week that Sinovac — one of the companies negotiating with the Philippines for the possible purchase of COVID-19 vaccine dosages — has "acknowledged" the bribery case involving its chief executive officer (CEO). The CEO had claimed that he could not refuse demands for money from a regulatory official, the report said. 

One of the statements cited by the report was a 2016 trial testimony, wherein Sinovac's founder had supposedly admitted to giving bribes from 2002 to 2011 to an official reviewing vaccines. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is confident that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be able to perform its functions properly. 

"Well, we are consistent in saying that we will only allow the use of vaccines that are proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19," Roque said at a press briefing. 

"The president has complete trust in Dr. (FDA director-general Eric) Domingo so when it comes to allegations of bribery, I don't think it will happen in the Philippines," he added. 

The health department has given assurances that the expert panel that would examine COVID-19 vaccines would look into the allegations against Sinovac. 

Roque said Sinovac may be the first vaccine to be distributed in the Philippines, which has logged more than 443,000 COVID-19 infections. The rollout of the vaccine is expected to start within the first quarter. 

"The target remains that Sinovac will be the first that we can use to vaccinate our people and it will be in the first quarter of next year," Roque said. 

Roque said vaccine doses from Pfizer would come in the second and the third quarter of 2021, noting that an agreement has been brokered by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The government is also planning to buy vaccine doses from United Kingdom's AstraZeneca. 

"I did not lie ever. We are not having difficulties. But the truth is, the rich nations have cornered the supply. But we have ways (to buy vaccine doses). The President would find it unacceptable if we fail to gain access to vaccines," Roque said. 

"And I think (vaccine czar) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez, (Jr.) will take the cue from the president to do anything and everything that is necessary so Filipinos will have a vaccine," he added. 

Earlier this month, Duterte issued Executive Order No. 121 allowing the FDA director general to issue emergency use authorization for COVID-19 medicines and vaccines.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINOVAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FLAG: Red-tagging of lawmakers, activists subverts 'already weak' justice system
8 hours ago
Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno, said the actions of Duterte, the highest official of the land, “only subvert and...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Health workers have until Friday to submit documents for hazard pay
10 hours ago
In a statement, the DOH said its Center for Health Development in the National Capital Region, union leaders of health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
House opposition bloc vows to pin down Leonen
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The official opposition bloc in the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to pursue the impeachment complaint that a non-government...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vaccine firm linked to bribery in US
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
The government will look into a report of bribery against Chinese vaccine manufacturing firm Sinovac Biotech, which has a...
Headlines
fbfb
On Human Rights Day, groups stress need for accountability for abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
On the International Human Rights Day Thursday, rights group Karapatan said “an epidemic of state terrorism and repression”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LPA to bring rains over Metro Manila, other areas but likely to dissipate by Friday
19 minutes ago
PAGASA on Thursday said the low pressure area inside the country will continue to bring light to moderate rains over Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Greenpeace: Climate crisis is a human rights issue
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 48 minutes ago
In a forum coinciding with the Human Rights Day, Greenpeace Southeast Asia Executive Director Yeb Saño pointed out...
Headlines
fbfb
After dismal showing in new int'l study, DepEd says to continue pushing reforms
1 hour ago
The education department on Thursday said it is looking to turn the results of an international assessment that showed Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace official urged to talk to 'drug war' victims' kin before dismissing rights concerns
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The accusation of Usec. Catura that government’s critics are spreading fake news on killings is entirely baseless....
Headlines
fbfb
As forest land clearing in Boracay continues, residents lament years of tax payment
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
With several residents about to be displaced by the ongoing forest land clearing in the prime tourist destination of Boracay,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with