COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 445,540

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to over 445,000 Thursday, with 1,383 additional infections added to the tally.

With a total of 445,540 COVID-19 cases, the Philippines now ranks 27th globally in terms of coronavirus infections, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. In Southeast Asia, it has the second most number of COVID-19 cases next to Indonesia.

Latest figures from the Department of Health showed that 83 of the newly-reported cases were from Quezon City, followed by 75 from Laguna, 68 from City of Manila and 65 from Bulacan and 61 from Davao City.

Thursday’s figures were based on the data from all testing laboratories except nine that did not submit on time.

The department also announced 133 additional recovered patients, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 409,058.

However, 24 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 8,701.

Active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine stood at 27,781 or 6.2% of the confirmed cases. Of these, 85.2 exhibit mild symptoms, 6.7% are asymptomatic, 5% are in critical condition, 2.5% are severe cases and 0.25% have moderate symptoms.

More than 5.7 million people have been tested for the new coronavirus in the country.

In its latest report, the OCTA Research Team reminded Filipinos to remain vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

“During this new normal Christmas, we must all be mindful that the virus is still here and is very much a clear and present danger to us all,” it said.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 68.8 million, including 1.56 million deaths.