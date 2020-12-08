Duterte tells Filipinos to draw strength from Virgin Maryâ€™s life amid trying times

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday called on Filipino Catholics to draw strength from the life and example of the Virgin Mary as the country faces trying times.

The Catholic Church, the faith of more than 80 percent of Filipinos, Tuesday celebrated the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a dogma stating that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was conceived without original sin. The feast is a special non-working holiday by virtue of Republic Act No. 10966.

"Let us all draw strength from the holy life and example of the Virgin Mary so we may remain steadfast, joyous and hopeful amidst the many challenges we face today as a nation," Duterte said in his message for the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

"May her Immaculate Conception guide us all, whatever faith we may hold, to be kind to one another during these trying times as we look forward to a better future in this life and beyond," he added.

Duterte said the purity of Mary's birth made her worthy to become the mother of Christ.

"Beyond the narrative of this doctrine, this feast is also an affirmation of the virtues of a mother's pure and unconditional love," the president said.

Duterte had a tiff with Catholic bishops over his war on illegal drugs, which has left more than 6,000 suspects dead. The president has denied endorsing extrajudicial killings and maintained that the drug crackdown is necessary to ensure public safety and to preserve the next generation.