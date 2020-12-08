#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte: People who got rich through drugs should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vax
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 13, 2020.
KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Duterte: People who got rich through drugs should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vax
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — People who enriched themselves with drug money should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vaccines, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

"Yung mahirap noon, nagyaman sa droga, ang injection ninyo, sa totoo lang, rabies. Ipakagat ko muna kayo ng aso (People who used to be poor but who became wealthy because of illegal drugs, your injection should be rabies. I will have you bitten by dogs)," Duterte, whose tough stance against narcotics allowed him to win by landslide in 2016, said during a public address last Monday.

"Take it or leave it. That's what you will get from me. I don't moderate my words. If I say your injection should just contain water or rabies, that's what you'll get. Son of a b***. If you are into drugs, I'd tell you, 'Do not destroy the Filipino or else I'll destroy you.'" he added.

Duterte warned drug lords that the narcotics menace brings out the "worst" in him.

"Ang pinakamasama kong ugali, pinakamasama kong temperament, ang pinakamasama kong pagkatao lalabas basta droga na ang pag-usapan (My worst traits, my worst temperament, my worst personality comes out when dealing with drugs)," the president said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said law enforcers continue to conduct anti-drug raids even during the pandemic as the demand for shabu seems to have risen. He said the operations from November 3 to December 7 have resulted in the confiscation of P135.39 million worth of shabu.

DRUGS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“Respondent (Leonen) is guilty of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. Therefore, he...
Headlines
fbfb
OFW in Taiwan fined P170K for breaking quarantine for 8 seconds
7 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan was slapped with a fine of around P170,000 for breaking quarantine for just eight ...
Headlines
fbfb
Elevated radiation levels found in West Philippine Sea – DOST
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Researchers from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute have found high radiation...
Headlines
fbfb
'Di akin 'yan': Duterte distances self from narco list with 5 mayors included now killed
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday night sought to distance himself from the list of officials allegedly involved in illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
‘No ceasefire ever again’ with Reds, Duterte says, days after backing ceasefires at UN
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
No more truces with communist rebels will be called for the rest of President Duterte's term, he said Monday night, in a tirade...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte tells Filipinos to draw strength from Virgin Mary’s life amid trying times
By Alexis Romero | 33 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday called on Filipino Catholics to draw strength from the life and example of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants firing of guns during holidays a serious crime
By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to make life hard for people who use their guns during holiday revelries, saying the act...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office
1 hour ago
(Updated 6:07 p.m.) The head of the National Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism division was found dead in...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia, China willing to share excess COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Some countries are willing to share their excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines, the chief implementer of the government's...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants to arm policemen with batons
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to arm police officers with batons after the government deployed rattan sticks-wielding...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with