Duterte: People who got rich through drugs should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vax

MANILA, Philippines — People who enriched themselves with drug money should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vaccines, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

"Yung mahirap noon, nagyaman sa droga, ang injection ninyo, sa totoo lang, rabies. Ipakagat ko muna kayo ng aso (People who used to be poor but who became wealthy because of illegal drugs, your injection should be rabies. I will have you bitten by dogs)," Duterte, whose tough stance against narcotics allowed him to win by landslide in 2016, said during a public address last Monday.

"Take it or leave it. That's what you will get from me. I don't moderate my words. If I say your injection should just contain water or rabies, that's what you'll get. Son of a b***. If you are into drugs, I'd tell you, 'Do not destroy the Filipino or else I'll destroy you.'" he added.

Duterte warned drug lords that the narcotics menace brings out the "worst" in him.

"Ang pinakamasama kong ugali, pinakamasama kong temperament, ang pinakamasama kong pagkatao lalabas basta droga na ang pag-usapan (My worst traits, my worst temperament, my worst personality comes out when dealing with drugs)," the president said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said law enforcers continue to conduct anti-drug raids even during the pandemic as the demand for shabu seems to have risen. He said the operations from November 3 to December 7 have resulted in the confiscation of P135.39 million worth of shabu.