#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office
Facade of the National Bureau of Investigation along Taft Avenue, Manila.
Philstar.com/Google Street View, File
NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office
(Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:07 p.m.) — The head of the National Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism division was found dead in his office with a gunshot wound, the bureau’s spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

NBI spokesperson Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin told reporters that NBI Counter-Terrorism Division head Raoul Manguerra died past Tuesday midnight.

"The NBI is in a deep state of mourning," Lavin said. "We condole  with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra."

According to a police report, Manguerra's live-in partner Maria Rosario Bernardo received a phone call from the NBI's counter-terrorism division informing her that the NBI official was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead on arrival two minutes past midnight.

The police report further stated that Bernardo was told that a certain "Bert," the victim's driver and "Dads," a casual employee at NBI rushed Manguerra to the hospital after they heard a gunshot from his office.

Bernardo also said that Manguerra was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer, the report added.

Lavin said NBI Director Eric Distor has ordered a thorough investigation into Manguerra's death and has locked down the premises of the bureau immediately after the incident. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“Respondent (Leonen) is guilty of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. Therefore, he...
Headlines
fbfb
OFW in Taiwan fined P170K for breaking quarantine for 8 seconds
7 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan was slapped with a fine of around P170,000 for breaking quarantine for just eight ...
Headlines
fbfb
Elevated radiation levels found in West Philippine Sea – DOST
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Researchers from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute have found high radiation...
Headlines
fbfb
'Di akin 'yan': Duterte distances self from narco list with 5 mayors included now killed
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday night sought to distance himself from the list of officials allegedly involved in illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
‘No ceasefire ever again’ with Reds, Duterte says, days after backing ceasefires at UN
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
No more truces with communist rebels will be called for the rest of President Duterte's term, he said Monday night, in a tirade...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte tells Filipinos to draw strength from Virgin Mary’s life amid trying times
By Alexis Romero | 33 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday called on Filipino Catholics to draw strength from the life and example of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants firing of guns during holidays a serious crime
By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to make life hard for people who use their guns during holiday revelries, saying the act...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: People who got rich through drugs should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vax
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
People who enriched themselves with drug money should be injected with rabies, not with COVID-19 vaccines, President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia, China willing to share excess COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Some countries are willing to share their excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines, the chief implementer of the government's...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants to arm policemen with batons
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to arm police officers with batons after the government deployed rattan sticks-wielding...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with