NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:07 p.m.) — The head of the National Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism division was found dead in his office with a gunshot wound, the bureau’s spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

NBI spokesperson Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin told reporters that NBI Counter-Terrorism Division head Raoul Manguerra died past Tuesday midnight.

"The NBI is in a deep state of mourning," Lavin said. "We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra."

According to a police report, Manguerra's live-in partner Maria Rosario Bernardo received a phone call from the NBI's counter-terrorism division informing her that the NBI official was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead on arrival two minutes past midnight.

The police report further stated that Bernardo was told that a certain "Bert," the victim's driver and "Dads," a casual employee at NBI rushed Manguerra to the hospital after they heard a gunshot from his office.

Bernardo also said that Manguerra was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer, the report added.

Lavin said NBI Director Eric Distor has ordered a thorough investigation into Manguerra's death and has locked down the premises of the bureau immediately after the incident. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag