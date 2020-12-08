Australia, China willing to share excess COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines â€” Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — Some countries are willing to share their excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines, the chief implementer of the government's pandemic policy said.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said among the countries that are ready to contribute vaccine doses to the Philippines are Australia and China.

"It's good that other countries that bought more than (the needed doses for their) population, they are more than willing to... share it with us particularly Australia and other countries," Galvez said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.

"And I believe China too, we talked to Ambassador Huang Xilian and they might be able to give some," he added.

Galvez said negotiations about the possible sharing of COVID-19 vaccine doses are ongoing.

President Rodrigo Duterte said all vaccines that have been approved by health authorities are effective.

"I mean to say that they are not the cure but they can be the prevention and eventually make the nation healthy again. The vaccines bought by general Galvez, regardless of the country of origin, are effective," he said.

Last week, Duterte issued Executive Order No. 121 allowing the Food and Drug Administration director general to issue emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.

The government is planning to prioritize 24.6 million Filipinos for the vaccine rollout. The first priority would be 1.76 million frontline health workers followed by the 3.79 million indigent senior workers. The third priority will be the remaining 5.68 million senior citizens followed by the 12. 9 million remaining indigent population and the more than 525,000 uniformed personnel. The administration will spend about P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos.

Duterte assured the public that there would be no corruption in the purchase of vaccines.

"The vaccine is worth billions. They say that we would need about 73 billion to vaccinate the population. That's within the territory of general Galvez. I have full faith and confidence that there will be no kickbacks," he said.

Duterte, however, admitted that rich countries would likely be the first ones to have access to the vaccines.

"It is not our fault that they are rich. So if they have the clout or they are rich, they themselves are the ones who produce and we have to wait for the excess (doses). But... in every crisis, it brings out the humanity of a person," he said.

"Like for example, China, Canada, we have controversies but at least we forget them for now because people are sick and dying."

Free testing

Duterte has also ordered the health department to find ways for the government to shoulder the COVID-19 tests of travelers who cannot afford costly screening procedures.

Duterte noted that some travelers like students and the marginalized do not have extra money for the tests.

"Let's see if we'll have money and we will buy (test kits for) all government hospitals or in health centers, we will give it for free. Target the first or second quarter if you can have a program where I can review and look for the money," the president said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the government has set a price range for COVID-19 tests in accordance with Duterte’s executive order issued last month.

COVID-19 testing ranges from P4,500 to P5,000 in private laboratories and P3,800 in government institutions.