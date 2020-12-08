#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte reiterates he's ready to step down if proven corrupt
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacañan Palace on March 9, 2020.
Presidential Communications Operations Office, file
Duterte reiterates he's ready to step down if proven corrupt
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte maintained that he is ready to step down once it is proven that he or any member of his Cabinet gained even a single peso from corruption, saying there is no use governing without the public's trust.

"There are lots of speculations that cabinet members and I receive money. Look, I give you this guarantee. Bring someone who can say that he gave us one peso and I will resign tomorrow. Just one person, one affidavit. No fabrications, just someone who is telling the truth," Duterte said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.
 
"There’s no use of governing a country when people no longer believe in you. If people don't believe in you, then it doesn't matter anymore. You are better off just enjoying your retirement," he added.

Duterte, however, warned against inventing stories to smear the reputation of officials.

"Do not lie. Do not invent, do not concoct a story, masama iyan. Kung ganoon, ah ikaw ang patayin ko (That's bad. If you do that, I'd kill you)," he said.

Reacting to Duterte's statement, the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) urged the president to make public his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

"Maybe just #ShowUsYourSALN," PCIJ tweeted in response to a quote card showing Duterte's statement about his readiness to resign.

The Office of the President and the Office of the Ombudsman have been criticized for not releasing a copy of Duterte's SALN since 2018. Ombudsman Samuel Martires has justified his decision to restrict public access to the SALN's of officials, saying the document has been used for extortion.

Duterte expressed belief that all his Cabinet members are honest but is ready to let go of anyone proven to be involved in anomalies.

"As far as I’m concerned, they are all honest but if you have something, tell it in public and I will ask that Cabinet member to resign immediately. I don;t want speculations because it will destroy (a reputation). Who will believe us if you keep on parlaying these kinds of stories?" he said.

The president cited Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, whom he said "has served government faithfully for four administrations." He said he has not heard Duque receiving bribes. The health chief has been tagged in the alleged massive corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. but he has denied involvement in any anomaly.

Duterte also continued to identify government personnel who were suspended or dismissed because of alleged irregularities. Ten officials from the environment department were mentioned during the address namely Ronnie Ponferrada, Virgilio Abragan, Wilfredo Factoranan, Pedro Gerena, Rolando Palca, Jason Israel Dela Cruz, Henry Valeros, Racquil Ali-Lucman, Pedy de Pedro and Roger Madrideo.

They were accused of neglect of duty, gross neglect, grave misconduct and irregular issuance of permit

Duterte said he would transfer those who were found to have neglected their duties to jobs that have nothing to do with the titling of lands.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“Respondent (Leonen) is guilty of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. Therefore, he...
Headlines
fbfb
Elevated radiation levels found in West Philippine Sea – DOST
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Researchers from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute have found high radiation...
Headlines
fbfb
OFW in Taiwan fined P170K for breaking quarantine for 8 seconds
5 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan was slapped with a fine of around P170,000 for breaking quarantine for just eight ...
Headlines
fbfb
'Di akin 'yan': Duterte distances self from narco list with 5 mayors included now killed
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday night sought to distance himself from the list of officials allegedly involved in illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Democratic freedoms in Philippines now 'severely restricted' — global rights monitor
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In its report released ahead of the Human Rights Day, CIVICUS Monitor, the research tool of international alliance CIVICUS,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants to arm policemen with batons
By Alexis Romero | 40 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to arm police officers with batons after the government deployed rattan sticks-wielding...
Headlines
fbfb
'Sino ang makikinabang?': Hontiveros slams impeachment complaint vs Leonen
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday criticized the impeachment complaint launched against Supreme Court Associate Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoy nurse gives first COVID-19 shot in UK
1 hour ago
May Parsons, who has been working for the UK’s National Health Service for 24 years, gave the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines rises to 442,785 with 1,400 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Globally, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 67.6 million individuals, with over 1.5 million deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs urged to ban firecrackers, fireworks to help prevent COVID-19 spread
1 hour ago
In a statement Tuesday, EcoWaste Coalition urged city and municipal officials to welcome 2021 with pollution-free and physically...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with