Duterte orders LGUs to coordinate with hotels for COVID-19 quarantine sites

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered local governments to make arrangements with hotels to ensure that there would be enough quarantine sites for people infected with or believed to have caught COVID-19.

Duterte admitted that there is a dearth of space for people who are suspected of having the virus. Going to hospitals, however, can be a traumatic experience for some people, the President added.

"If you are brought to a hospital, it’s kind of a morbid thing really for anybody. It could be traumatic for a guy who underwent a swab test. You are whisked to the hospital and you stay there. To some people staying in the hospital, it is really a horror thing because other people never experienced being hospitalized," Duterte said during a televised address last Monday.

"So local governments are put on notice that I have directed you to make necessary arrangements with the vacant motels, hotels, allow COVID patients to stay (in these establishments)," he added.

Duterte also urged owners of hotels, inns and motels to accommodate and to provide meals to Filipinos who need to be isolated.

"I will assume the full responsibility of paying when the time comes...I will ask Congress, I will plead for them to find a way for you to be paid. And I will personally see to it that you are paid on time," the president said.

The president assured hotel owners that protocols would be observed to prevent contamination.

"Now, if a hotel is chosen or selected, then it behooves upon the medical guys to let it be that way, meaning healthy persons should not be allowed to enter. That inn or hotel remains to be a medical facility for those afflicted with COVID. It’s no longer available to the public," he added.