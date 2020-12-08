OFW in Taiwan fined P170K for breaking quarantine for 8 seconds

MANILA, Philippines — An overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan was slapped with a fine of around P170,000 for breaking quarantine for just eight seconds.

The migrant worker was supposed to strictly stay in his hotel room for a total of 14 days upon arrival in Taiwan.

But he very briefly left his room on November 13 to leave something at the door of a friend who was quarantining on the same floor in the same hotel in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, state-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported Monday.

CNA said the man’s actions were caught on surveillance camera and was reported by hotel personnel to health authorities.

The news agency further reported that the Kaohsiung city government has been asking hotel managers to more closely monitor guests who are in quarantine.

From November 1 to December 5, nine foreign migrant workers in Kaohsiung violated quarantine rules, according to CNA.

The fine for breaking quarantine rules in Kaohsiung ranges from P170,000 to P1.7 million.

Taiwan is among the territories in the world with a low prevalence of COVID-19, as the self-governing island only has 716 confirmed cases of the disease and seven deaths. In October, it marked 200 days without a local case of COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio