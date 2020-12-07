Health workers most at risk from COVID-19 prioritized to get incentives â€” DOH

Health workers most at risk from COVID-19 prioritized to get incentives — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Monday said medical workers directly in contact with coronavirus patients had to be prioritized to receive incentives under the Bayanihan 2 law, after a group called for the inclusion of all hospital personnel in the distribution of benefits.

Enacted in September, the second coronavirus aid measure states that health workers in public and private hospitals "directly catering to or in contact" with COVID-19 patients are to receive a monthly special risk allowance.

But the Alliance of Health Workers in a protest at the DOH's central office in Manila said the law is "selective, unfair and divisive."

"In a hospital setting, the virus does not select who and where to infect," said Ernesto Bulanadi, a member of the group. "Some of our ranks in non-COVID-19 areas and wards are infected even if the patient has been screened before."

AHW added that President Rodrigo Duterte's recent administrative orders setting the amount on the special risk allowance and active hazard duty pay would only bring false hope to workers that all of them would receive the benefits.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a briefing sought to explain that those facing the most risk of being infected in treating patients had to be put first in line.

She also said that government resources — which officials across different agencies had long conceded to be insufficient to respond to the health crisis — had to be considered on the matter.

"For COVID-19, because also of our resources... workers who were given additional incentive are those directly caring for our patients," she said in Filipino. "They are those that we can say are very at risk, highly at risk for getting the disease."

The senior health official added that despite this, government has been providing other hazard pay and other benefits already in place to those not assigned to deal with the infected.

"We did not include our other healthcare workers in hospitals, but you have to understand that they have their existing hazard pay apart from other benefits that government is providing.)

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines are at 441,399 as of December 7, with 1,574 new cases reported today.

Deaths have since climbed to 8,572, but recoveries have also placed at 408,702 under the health department's mass recovery initiative.

The health department had since tallied 12,837 medical workers sick with COVID-19, where 169 are considered active cases, 12,592 recovered and 76 dead.

Calls from groups of medical personnel had heightened over the course of the pandemic on various issues, such as the delay in release of hazard pay, implementation of the salary hike for entry-level government nurses, as well as over the deployment halt which officials ordered to have more health workers tend to patients in the country.