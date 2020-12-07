18 more Filipinos abroad get COVID-19, total at 11,692

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus reached 11,692 on Monday, as foreign affairs officials report 18 new cases.

DFA in a daily bulletin said the additional infections came from the Asia Pacific region, along with 12 recoveries to bring the count of patients who got well to 7,577.

Some 3,268 are still receiving treatment, but one more Filipino from the Americas succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing the death toll by December 7 to 847.

Last week, officials reported a total of 79 additional cases to the number of Filipinos with the coronavirus.

The agency on December 3, however, sought to clarify that 72 as it turned out, were not Filipinos and had since been removed from the count.

To date, the Middle East remains with the highest reporting of Filipinos with COVID-19 at 7,544, with deaths at 553 and recoveries at 4,657.

Asia with its 1,965 cases follows, with 1,389 recoveries and deaths still at nine, Europe with 1,414 infections, 96 deaths and 1,010 recoveries and Americas with 769 cases, 189 deaths and 521 patients who got well.

The pandemic has infected over 67.1 million individuals globally, nearly a year since cases of a SARS-like disease that turned out to be a novel coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019.

Some 191 countries have since reported COVID-19 infections, per figures by the John Hopkins University and Medicine.

Overall, the COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1.53 million, with the US leading in both at 14.7 million cases and 282,312 deaths.

India, Brazil, Russia and France continue to follow in the top 5 count, while the Philippines' over 441,000 cases placing it at the 27th spot. — Christian Deiparine