COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 441,000
A woman keeps Christmas tradition alive despite the pandemic as she prepares bibingka for churchgoers in San Felipe Neri Parish, Boni Avenue on December 6, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus infections nationwide rose to 441,399 with the addition of 1,574 new cases, the Department of Health reported Monday.

Davao City posted the highest number of new cases with 187. It was followed by Rizal with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69 and Pasig City with 59.

The DOH also recorded 80 new recoveries, taking the total number of people who survived the disease to 408,702. The department announced 9,062 additional recoveries as it implemented its weekly “mass recovery” Sunday.

Recoveries accounted for around 92.6% of the total cases.

There were 18 new deaths, pushing the number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 8,572.

Excluding recoveries and fatalities, the number of active cases is at 24,125 or 5.5% of the total. Ninety-one percent of these mild and asymptomatic.

Government officials dismissed rumors that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from December 23 to January 3, 2021 and asked the public not to spread false information during a pandemic. 

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City and Davao del Norte will be under general community quarantine until end-2020, while the rest of the country will be under modified GCQ. 

Officials are urging the public to continue following health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shields, maintaining physical distancing and frequent handwashing to prevent a possible surge of COVID-19 infections.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December last year. More than 67 million cases have been registered.

