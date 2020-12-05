#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duque to mall operators: Assign social distance monitors
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday said “alternative enforcement measures” can be adopted in malls to ensure that shoppers strictly observe the minimum health standards set to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Duque to mall operators: Assign social distance monitors
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - December 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As people start to flock to malls for Christmas shopping, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III urged mall operators to assign individuals who will monitor public compliance with physical distancing protocols.

Duque yesterday said “alternative enforcement measures” can be adopted in malls to ensure that shoppers strictly observe the minimum health standards set to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

He added that security officials, referred to as “BIDA Bastonero,” could be assigned to enforce physical distancing between customers in anticipation of the holiday rush.

BIDA stands for B-awal walang mask; I-sanitize ang mga kamay, iwas-hawak sa mga bagay; D-umistansya ng isang metro and A-lamin ang totoong impormasyon. (Wear mask, sanitize hands, keep a distance of one meter and be informed).

BIDA Solusyon, which encourages everyone to practice heath protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, is the DOH’s primary information campaign against COVID-19.

To make sure that business establishments have been implementing health protocols, Duque has been making the rounds in malls and markets.

“These initiatives demonstrate the ingenuity of our private sector partners,” Duque noted.

He added that there is a need to “continue employing a whole-of-nation approach to address the pandemic by collaborating with partners who cater to the public’s everyday needs.”

Duque hopes that the country will be able to overcome the crisis through this approach.

FRANCISCO DUQUE III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 436,345 with 934 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
To date, 436,345 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19 since a case was first confirmed in the country 10 months a...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines may start in January — DOST
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The so-called solidarity trial for COVID-19 vaccines was initially scheduled to begin in the country by end-October.
Headlines
fbfb
NTF-ELCAC officers, Mocha Uson sued over red-tagging
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Palabay said she and Karapatan members “have experienced relentless attacks from the following respondents in the form...
Headlines
fbfb
GMA Public Affairs says it will no longer ask to use photos, videos for free
By Xave Gregorio | 13 hours ago
GMA’s public affairs arm said it will no longer ask for free photos and videos for use in its programs following backlash...
Headlines
fbfb
'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, just go ahead and shoot him," he said in Filipino. "You should...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF allows more events, functions
By Christina Mendez | 59 minutes ago
Starting this Christmas season, the conduct of group events in hotels, restaurants and malls located in areas under general...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines arrive in UK
59 minutes ago
The first consignment of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has arrived in the United Kingdom, according to a report...
Headlines
fbfb
Churches to hold multiple dawn masses
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 59 minutes ago
Since the seating capacity of churches cannot be maximized due to the pandemic, the Catholic Church has decided to add more...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force vs corruption to tap auditors, prosecutors
By Robertzon Ramirez | 59 minutes ago
The Task Force Against Corruption is studying efforts to deputize prosecutors of the Department of Justice and auditors of...
Headlines
fbfb
Distancing violators to get taste of ‘yantok’
59 minutes ago
Police officers will use rattan sticks, or yantok, to make hardheaded individuals follow physical distancing and other health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with