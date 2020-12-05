Pagcor grants P93.22 million to 2 government hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Two state-run medical institutions recently received a total of P93.22 million in financial aid from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

(Pagcor), it was learned yesterday.

Pagcor allocated P53.22 million for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command (AFPHSC) for the construction of a halfway house at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

The five-story building with 35 rooms and 125 beds will be used by the families or watchers of the soldiers confined at the health facility.

It will have a provision for a mini bar or convenience store, dining and kitchen, and rooms for the patients’ caregivers.

On the other hand, Pagcor turned over P40 million to the University of the Philippines Los Baños-University Health Service (UPLB-UHS) for the renovation of its operating room complex and upgrading of hospital equipment.

Pagcor chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo said the state gaming agency has long been showing its steadfast support to military personnel, who constantly put their lives on the line for the protection, safety and welfare of Filipinos.

“We owe the peace and security in our country to our military personnel. They are with us during emergencies, calamities and wars. Helping build this halfway house for their caregivers – in case they are hospitalized – is one of our ways of giving back for their immeasurable service and commitment to our country and to the Filipinos,” Domingo said.

She also stressed the importance of Pagcor’s financial grant to the UPLB-UHS, noting that the UP System has been one of the country’s pride as it produces many of its leaders – both in the public and private sectors – as well as its contribution to research.

“With our financial support to their healthcare facility, we hope to provide them with quality healthcare services that every Filipino deserves,” she said.