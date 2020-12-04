COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 436,345 with 934 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:30 p.m.) — The country’s coronavirus case tally went up to more than 436,000 Friday after the Department of Health registered 934 additional infections.

To date, 436,345 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19 since a case was first confirmed in the country 10 months ago.

The last time DOH reported fewer than 1,000 cases was on November 4, when the country had 987 new infections. Friday’s tally, however, did not include the data from 11 testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

Quezon City recorded the most number of new cases with 75. It was followed by Laguna (59), Baguio City (34), Bulacan (34) and Davao City (34).

The OCTA Research Team projected that coronavirus in the Philippines may reach up to 500,000 by end-December.

The DOH also reported that 148 more people got well, taking the total number of recoveries to 399,457.

But it also logged 68 more deaths related to COVID-19, raising the fatality count to 8,509.

Of the total cases, 28,379 or around 7% were considered active.

In his second appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call for universal access to safe and effective coronavirus vaccines. He said it would be a “gross injustice” if low-income nations would be left behind in securing access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Duterte also stressed that critical services and products must be made accessible to the most vulnerable and they should be given priority.

Workshops, trainings, seminars and similar events are now allowed in areas under general community quarantine up to 30% capacity, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Friday.

The government's inter-agency task force also decided to require all establishments to adopt the Stay Safe—the government's official contact tracing app.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December last year. More than 65 million cases have been registered.