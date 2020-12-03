Duterte to attend virtual UN General Assembly on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will join a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the pandemic and is expected to stress the need to ensure that developing countries will have access to anti-COVID-19 products and technologies.

The 31st special session of the UNGA will be held from December 3 to 4 and will be held virtually. Duterte is expected to deliver the Philippines' statement Thursday.

"The president will further amplify his call for global solidarity in addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," presidential assistant for foreign affairs and protocol chief Robert Borje said in a statement.

"Of particular concern for President Duterte are universal access to anti-COVID-19 technologies and products and the need for global efforts to ensure availability of safe and effective vaccines to peoples of developing nations," he added.

Borje said the special session, which aims to reaffirm the United Nations' role in maintaining global order during the pandemic, is being held pursuant to Resolution 75/4 adopted by the General Assembly last month. The holding of the special session was first proposed by the Non-Aligned Movement, where the Philippines is a member.

During the High Level General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA last September, Duterte said access to safe and effective vaccines “must not be denied nor withheld" and should be "made available to all, rich and poor nations alike, as a matter of policy.” The COVID-19 vaccine, the Philippine leader said, “must be considered a global public good.”

COVID-19, which originated in China, has infected more than 64 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of about 1.4 million individuals. The pandemic has also dragged economies into recession and has forced countries to close borders and to impose lockdowns.