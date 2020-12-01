#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 infections among migrant Filipinos exceed 11,700 â€” DFA
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Released/DFA
COVID-19 infections among migrant Filipinos exceed 11,700 — DFA
(Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another 16 Filipinos contracted novel coronavirus overseas, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

This brings the total number of migrant Filipinos infected with the virus to 11,708.

Of these, the department said 3,322 are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, another 42 recoveries pushed the total number of overseas Filipinos who have beat the virus to 7,539.

All new COVID-19 cases and recoveries were reported in Asia and the Pacific as well as Europe, DFA said.

No new fatalities were reported in the agency's latest bulletin which means the total number of deaths remains at 847.

"To date, the Middle East and Africa remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals," the agency said.

It has logged that Filipinos across 82 countries and territories have contracted COVID-19.

"The Americas has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with a total of only 9," DFA added.

In the Philippines, more than 430,000 have contracted novel virus and close to 8,500 have died. 

COVID-19 MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
