Philippines records 1,298 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 432,925
Shoppers take a selfie with a Santa Claus decoration on November 30, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s confirmed coronavirus increased to nearly 433,000 Tuesday as the government decided to keep Metro Manila and seven other areas under general community quarantine until the end of the year.

The Department of Health reported 1,298 new infections, raising the country’s caseload to 432,925.

The highest daily rise in infections was seen in Ilocos Norte with 84 cases. It was followed by City of Manila with 61, Quezon province with 55, Laguna with 50 and Negros Occidental with 47.

Tuesday’s tally did not include data from 15 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also logged 135 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 398,782. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 8,418 after 27 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Of the total recorded cases, 1,298 or nearly 6% are active. Majority or 84% of these are mild cases, 7% are asymptomatic, 0.3% have moderate symptoms, 3% are severe cases and 5% are in critical condition.

The Philippines still has the second most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Researchers studying the outbreak in the Philippines said that COVID-19 cases in the country may reach up to 500,000 by the end of December. OCTA Research Team in its latest report projected that there will be 470,000 to 500,000 coronavirus cases in the country by December 31, with a mean of 485,000 cases.

Christmas in quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte kept outbreak epicenter Metro Manila under GCQ until the end of the year to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Aside from the capital region, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City and Davao del Norte will be under GCQ from December 1 to 31. The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be under modified GCQ.

Worldwide, more than 63 million COVID-19 cases have been logged, with nearly 1.46 million deaths.

