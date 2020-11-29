#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
ASEAN biodiversity body seeks more protection for wildlife areas
This undated file photo shows Mt. Apo
File
ASEAN biodiversity body seeks more protection for wildlife areas
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — An ASEAN body on Sunday called for better safeguards to critical habitats and other protected areas, highlighting its role in preventing diseases and mitigating the impact of disasters.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent typhoons should push countries to think of how its actions toward nature are connected to its people's health and wellbeing, according to the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

"These made our task of conserving the remaining intact ecosystems and biodiversity in the Region even more urgent and crucial," said Dr. Theresa Mundita Lim, executive director of the intergovernmental group based in Laguna.

The remarks come on the 36th anniversary of the ASEAN Heritage Parks, which had expanded to nearly 50 sites in the last three decades.

Lim said keeping natural habitats intact could prevent the spillover of diseases acquired from animals and passed on to humans.

World Health Organization officials in March had said that all available evidence at that time points to the SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 as having a "natural animal origin" and "most probably has its ecological reservoir in bats."

The deadly virus that has infected over 60 million and killed more than 1.4 million was first detected in Wuhan City in China late 2019.

Lim added that maintaining ecosystems also helps reduce the risk of flooding and other hazards to communities. 

"Maintaining healthy and well-managed protected areas is our cost-effective defense against diseases and the impacts of climate change," she said.

The Philippines is home to nine ASEAN heritage parks, all of which are found in mountains with the exception of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Some 20 typhoons pass by the country on average per year, but the recent string of disasters to hit the country — Super Typhoon "Rolly" and Typhoons "Quinta" and 'Ulysses," had groups calling on the government for concrete actions and declare a climate emergency.

Cost of damage from the typhoons had reached billions, with scores dead, injured and missing. The entire island of Luzon, for one, was put under a state of calamity with millions affected and provinces submerged.

The biodiversity center also reported that measures are being planned to ensure that conversation projects will continue amid the pandemic, led by civil society groups in countries in the region. — Christian Deiparine

ASEAN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roque washes hands of speech before mass gathering in Cebu
9 hours ago
(Updated) “The activity where I was seen speaking before a crowd was organized by the local government, which I had...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
10 hours ago
Headlines
Robredo: Disinformation peaks when we do our jobs right
6 hours ago
"If you study it, it peaks whenever we do something relatively well... So now that we're doing relief operations, it's the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: More checks for health workers sick, died from COVID-19 released
8 hours ago
The health department has reported that more Filipino medical workers infected with the coronavirus have received their compensation...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid clamor from workers, PGH vows to settle delay in hazard pay release
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
The Philippine General Hospital is looking for funds to settle the months-long delay in the release of coronavirus-related...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 more Filipinos abroad sick, 9 die from COVID-19 
1 hour ago
Foreign affairs officials on Sunday said 11 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, pushing the total to now...
Headlines
fbfb
BI told: Terminate visa upon arrivals for Chinese nationals
2 hours ago
“The crime that POGOs bring to the country is endless. We've already proven at the Senate that many Chinese POGO...
Headlines
fbfb
Daughter of Bayan Muna solon dies in encounter with military
2 hours ago
(Updated) In a report published Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Army said that 22-year-old Jevilyn Cullamat's remains...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines adds 10,579 COVID-19 recoveries as cases exceed 429,000
3 hours ago
(Updated) The Philippines has been under community quarantine for 257 days—the world's longest lockdown caused by the...
Headlines
fbfb
OFWs applying for gov't cash aid reach 683,000
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers applying for the labor department's cash assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic has reached...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with