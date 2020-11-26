Philippine govâ€™t, private firms to sign deal for 2M doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government and private firms will be signing an agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for two million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, the country’s vaccine czar announced Thursday.
Carlito Galvez, a former general who also heads the task force against the coronavirus, told a news briefing that the deal will be signed Friday.
Details from Galvez on the tripartite deal were scant, but Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said in a statement that the private sector will be donating to the government 2.5 million to 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, costing somewhere between P600 million and P700 million.
The following firms would be donating AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the government, according to Concepcion:
- International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
- BDO Unibank
- First Philippine Holdings Corporation
- Go Negosyo
- LT Group, Inc.
- San Miguel Corporation
- Metro Pacific Investments Corporation
- Universal Leaf Philippines Inc.
- LBC Express Holdings Inc.
- Udenna Corp.
- GT Capital Holdings Inc.
- Wilcon Depot Inc.
- Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc.
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures
- Golden ABC Inc.
- Mercury Drug Corp.
- Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry
- Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing Inc.
- Bounty Fresh Food Inc.
- RFM Corp.
- Concepcion Industries
- Jollibee Foods Corp.
- Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Phils. Inc.
- Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Inc.
- Magsaysay Maritime Corp.
- Nova Group
- Alliance Global, Inc.
- JG Summit Holdings, Inc.
- Philippine Franchise Association
- Double Dragon/MerryMart
- Filinvest Development Corp.
- Lotis Shoppe
- Century Properties Group
- Bench
- CDO
- Mercedez Benz
- Rustans
- Megaworld
- SEAOIL Philippines
The government will not be spending in this first deal to procure a coronavirus vaccine, as private firms would be shouldering the cost of buying the coveted drug. Companies will be buying doses of the vaccine for their employees to be inoculated and will be donating a portion of these doses to the government.
The deal for two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is also separate from the 20 million doses the government eyes to buy from the drugmaker using public money. Galvez said the government targets to finalize the agreement for this within the month.
The government targets to vaccinate 60% to 75% of the population in three to five years in hopes to achieve herd immunity — the point wherein most of the population is already immune from a disease so that the whole community is protected from it.
Experts, however, are cautious in saying that vaccination alone against COVID-19 would produce herd immunity, as many factors are still unknown about the disease and its spread, and the vaccines that are supposed to protect against it.
INTERAKSYON: Can first COVID-19 vaccines bring herd immunity? Experts have doubts
AstraZeneca has said that its COVID-19 vaccine, if given in two doses, could be as much as 90% effective. It is a much more attractive option compared to other coronavirus vaccine candidates like that of Pfizer and Moderna, as it is cheaper and is easier to distribute.
The British-Swedish drugmaker has also applied to conduct clinical trials of their vaccine in the Philippines.
The government said it will be spending some P73 billion for its vaccination drive against the coronavirus, financed by multilateral and bilateral loans, and government appropriations.
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
Cash-strapped Latin American governments face severe geographical, economic and social challenges in trying to ensure life-saving COVID-19 vaccines are made available to vulnerable populations, experts say.
Megacities like Sao Paulo, mountain ranges like the Andes as well as the vast Amazon basin pose just a few of the geographical problems for distributors, given the vital need to maintain the cold chain to preserve the vaccines.
Transporting vaccines "to the most distant parts of the big cities and to peripheral neighborhoods, with the need to conserve the cold chain, will be the first major challenge," Colombian epidemiologist Carlos Trillos told AFP.
Governments also face a race against time to provide training to those handling the doses throughout the cold chain, he said. — AFP
The United States plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the first week after it is cleared for emergency use, which is likely next month, officials say Tuesday.
A committee of the Food and Drug Administration meets on December 10 to decide whether to green light the medicine, with the US confronted by soaring numbers of deaths and new cases.
Latest figures on Tuesday showed that the country had recorded a total of 259,600 COVID deaths and 12.5 million cases — with over 2,000 deaths and 167,000 new cases in just the last 24 hours.
General Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for the government's Operation Warp Speed, told reporters some 40 million doses of vaccine would be available by the end of December.
That figure includes another vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes for Health, which announced some preliminary efficacy results last week and is also close to applying for emergency approval. — AFP
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.
The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.
They did not note the number of cases used to make the calculation, however. — AFP
European stock markets opened firmer Monday, buoyed as positive news on another coronavirus vaccine trial helped offset concerns over soaring case numbers, dealers said.
In London, the FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 0.5 percent at 6,382.36 points.
In the Eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 gained nearly one percent to 5,543.83 points and the Frankfurt DAX put on 0.6 percent to 13,219.25 points.
Shortly before the markets opened, British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said their jointly-developed vaccine against COVID-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials, and up to 90 percent in one dosage combination. — AFP
