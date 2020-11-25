Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 11,573 with 6 new cases reported

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus reached 11,573 on Wednesday, as officials reported six new cases from Asia and the Middle East.

The department in a daily bulletin said five more Filipino patients have recovered to bring the total number of discharged at 7,492.

Some 3,247, meanwhile, are still in hospitals receiving treatment while fatalities have stayed at 834 with no new deaths for November 25.

To date, there remains 82 countries across the world that have reported Filipino patients with the COVID-19.

Today's development brings the count of infections in the Middle East at 7,535, 549 deaths and 4,657 recoveries — all the highest among in the classifications.

Asia has 1,895 cases, 1,322 recoveries and still keeping its fatalities at nine.

Europe, where countries have reimposed coronavirus-related lockdowns, has reported 1,313 cases among Filipinos, with 97 deaths and 993 individuals who got well.

Americas account for 830 infections, 520 recoveries and 179 deaths, the second highest in the fatality count among Filipinos overseas.

At home, coronavirus infections are nearing 423,000, as the health department tallied 1,202 new cases.

The number of deaths also rose to 8,215, while recoveries are almost at 387,000.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases are at the brink of reaching 60 million per figures by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The virus has also taken the lives of over 1.4 million individuals, with the US accounting for the highest count in infections and deaths.

Manila's figures bring it at the 27th spot in the list of countries with the highest number of cases, and it continues to place at 2nd in Southeast Asia, next only to Jakarta's 511,836 cases. — Christian Deiparine