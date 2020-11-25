#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Congress urged to pass law addressing situation of mothers in jail and their children
Jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino views the coffin of her three-month old daughter River.
JUCRA pool photo
Congress urged to pass law addressing situation of mothers in jail and their children
(Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is a need to enact proposed measures that would address the situation of incarcerated women and their children following the case of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino and her daughter, the Commission of Human Rights said Wednesday.

In a forum, CHR Commission Karen Gomez-Dumpit said there was not much discussion on the plight of women in prisons and their children prior to the death of Nasino’s three-month-old daughter River, who was born while the activist was behind bars.

Human rights groups said the case of Nasino and her daughter highlighted the cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment of mothers in Philippine jails.

Aside from being an often overlooked topic, there is also no existing local law that addresses in detail the situation of mothers deprived of liberty and their children and provides protection for them, Gomez-Dumpit stressed.

“Persons deprived of liberty including women in such situations and their children do not seem to figure very highly in policy priorities of the government,” the CHR official said, adding their special circumstances should prompt the speedy passage of bills that aim to protect them.

‘Mother in Jail Act’

At least two bills which seek to create programs for incarcerated mothers and children were filed at the House of Representatives. These are House Bill 117 introduced by Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo (Pampanga) and House Bill 3197 introduced by Reps. Anna Marie Villaraza-Suarez (ALONA party-list) and David Suarez (Quezon).

Among the salient provisions of the two bills include the establishment of child-friendly opportunities for mothers and children such as special visitation rooms and independent monitoring of detention facilities by the CHR and other non-government organizations.

The bills also seek to give courts duty to provide a defendant with reasonable amount of time to appropriately attend to the needs of his or her minor children for safe and appropriate care prior to accepting a guilty plea.

Both proposed measures are still pending at committee level.

“The commission supports legislation and other measures that aim to address the situation of incarcerated women and children,” Gomez-Dumpit said.

The human rights body is also recommending the provision of nursing room for breastfeeding mothers and child-friendly spaces for visiting children, pediatric services, learning opportunities for infants and children, and post natal care, counseling and psychosocial services for incarcerated mothers.

CHR also stressed the need for access to clean water and hygiene facilities and a reunification plan for mothers and their children as well as reintegration programs.

Cruel justice system

“Reina Mae’s plight demonstrates the cruelty of the justice system to poor women, especially women political prisoners,” Josalee Deinla, one of Nasino’s lawyers, said.

Nasino was arrested during a raid at the office of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) in Manila in 2019. She was charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives, an accusation she and her legal counsels claim are made up.

She gave birth to River while in jail. She asked the lower court to allow her to be with her daughter so she could breastfeed her at least until the baby turned one.

River died on the evening of October 9 while Nasino and her lawyers were pleading with the court for her temporary release.

Nasino attended the burial of her daughter in handcuffs and surrounded by dozens of jail and police officers. She was also given only three hours to see her baby inside a funeral parlor on October 14 for the first time since they were separated in August.

“The government neglected Reina Mae inside jail as Baby River was growing inside her womb deprived Baby River of her mother’s breastmilk and maltreated Reina May and her family as they buried Baby River,” Deinla said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Family with spurious PWD cards
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“What needs to happen here is cases should be filed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said.
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic-battered community press tries to rebuild from the ashes
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
"For some, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s only a small number.’ But one newspaper that goes down is one too...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese herbal medicine launched in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
A Chinese herbal medicine designed to relieve influenza symptoms such as those of COVID-19 was officially launched in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines begins Avigan trial on COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the clinical evaluation of the Japanese drug has started on November 2...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Less than 12 lawmakers linked to DPWH corruption — PACC
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Less than 12 incumbent lawmakers have been tagged in alleged anomalies surrounding public works projects, an official of President...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH fears post-holiday COVID-19 surge
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health is bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas season, prompting DOH Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese embassy slams US security adviser
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
China has blasted United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien for his “unreasonable” remarks...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to spend P73.2 billion for vaccines
By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
The government is planning to spend P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos as it tries to revive the economy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte won’t name, probe corrupt congressmen
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte won’t name lawmakers allegedly benefiting from corruption in government projects, saying he cannot...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with