#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte orders release of P1.5 billion to LGUs hit by 'Ulysses'
Residents of Brgy. Bacolod in Alcala Cagayan receive soap and food from the Church of Christ feeding Ministry on Nov. 20, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte orders release of P1.5 billion to LGUs hit by 'Ulysses'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of P1.5 billion to augment the depleted calamity funds of local governments affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said provinces ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses need help because they sustained damage to properties.

Avisado said the government has allocated P1.5 billion for the affected provinces, the same amount given to areas hit by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly. The government also has a P500 million buffer in case local governments who were not included in the report on the impact of Quinta also need help, the budget chief added.  

"They (affected provinces) are waiting for it and they know we will provide them what they need... Once you approve it, tomorrow, we can release it to the Bureau of Treasury so they can use it immediately," Avisado said.

Duterte asked Avisado if the documents for the release of the funds are available. The budget chief said the documents would just follow.

"OK, release it," the president said.
 
"If the papers have been prepared already pending my signature, you can release," he added.

Duterte vowed to immediately sign the document allowing the fund release. He also approved the release of a standby P500-million to cover the incremental augmentation of the calamity funds of local governments affected by Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses.

The P1.5 billion, the second calamity fund augmentation released to typhoon-hit areas, will benefit the provinces of Bulacan, Cagayan, Isabela, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Aurora, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Batangas, Sorsogon, Marikina, Manila, Bataan and Masbate. Another P1.5 billion had been released to Bicol and CALABARZON provinces. 

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China incensed by 'unreasonable' US remarks on West Philippine Sea, region
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
China is firing back at what it called the "unreasonable" remarks of US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on...
Headlines
fbfb
1,118 new infections push Philippines' COVID-19 caseload to 421,722
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that new COVID-19 in the country continues to plateau.
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd disavows OVP-led Community Learning Hubs
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
The Community Learning Hubs are meant to give learners access to gadgets, equipment and tutors as well as provide an alternative...
Headlines
fbfb
‘One of DOJ's best’: State prosecutor JP Navera passes away
9 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Tuesday the passing of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera. He was...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: 7 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 bring total to 11,567
1 hour ago
Foreign affairs officials on Tuesday reported seven more Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus, as the global count of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Cap on deployment of health workers may be lifted — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The cap on the overseas deployment of health workers may be lifted once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Before disavowing OVP’s community learning hubs, Briones called it a ‘good initiative’
3 hours ago
(Updated) Education Secretary Leonor Briones had apparently called the Office of the Vice President’s community learning...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte won't name lawmakers involved in corruption, says he has no authority
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will not name the lawmakers who are allegedly benefiting from corruption in government projects,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR tells Duterte, gov't officials: Sex jokes are never right, shouldn't be tolerated
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The CHR, as the country’s gender and development ombud, issued a stern reminder to Duterte and other state officials:...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with