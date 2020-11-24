Duterte orders release of P1.5 billion to LGUs hit by 'Ulysses'

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of P1.5 billion to augment the depleted calamity funds of local governments affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said provinces ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses need help because they sustained damage to properties.

Avisado said the government has allocated P1.5 billion for the affected provinces, the same amount given to areas hit by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly. The government also has a P500 million buffer in case local governments who were not included in the report on the impact of Quinta also need help, the budget chief added.

"They (affected provinces) are waiting for it and they know we will provide them what they need... Once you approve it, tomorrow, we can release it to the Bureau of Treasury so they can use it immediately," Avisado said.

Duterte asked Avisado if the documents for the release of the funds are available. The budget chief said the documents would just follow.

"OK, release it," the president said.



"If the papers have been prepared already pending my signature, you can release," he added.

Duterte vowed to immediately sign the document allowing the fund release. He also approved the release of a standby P500-million to cover the incremental augmentation of the calamity funds of local governments affected by Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses.

The P1.5 billion, the second calamity fund augmentation released to typhoon-hit areas, will benefit the provinces of Bulacan, Cagayan, Isabela, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Aurora, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Batangas, Sorsogon, Marikina, Manila, Bataan and Masbate. Another P1.5 billion had been released to Bicol and CALABARZON provinces.