#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House passes bill vs women discrimination
Through unanimous vote by 226 members, the House plenary approved on third and final reading House Bill 7722, which amends Presidential Decree 442 or the Labor Code of the Philippines.
The STAR/Michael de Guzman, File
House passes bill vs women discrimination
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - November 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill that expands the prohibited acts of discrimination against women.

Through unanimous vote by 226 members, the House plenary approved on third and final reading House Bill 7722, which amends Presidential Decree 442 or the Labor Code of the Philippines.

The bill seeks to criminalize as “discrimination against women on the basis of gender” the act of “favoring a male employee over a female employee with respect to assignment, promotion, training opportunities, study and scholarship grants solely on account of their sex or characteristics, whether actual or presumed.”

It also classifies as discriminatory the acts of “favoring a male employee over a female employee with respect to the dismissal of personnel or the application of any retrenchment policy of the employer solely on account of their sex or characteristics, whether actual or presumed and denying any woman the benefits of employment or other statutory benefits under our laws by reason of sex.”

HB 7722 likewise seeks to prohibit the discharge from employment of a woman on account of her pregnancy, while on leave, or while in confinement due to pregnancy.

Based on the proposed measure, any employer proven to commit or attempt in any manner to commit the prohibited acts shall be punished with a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P200,000 and/or imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than two years.

It also notes that the conviction or acquittal obtained by the employer shall not preclude the filing by a female employee of a civil suit for the payment of salaries or benefits due to her.

DISCRIMINATION WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines surpasses 420,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 caseload in Southeast Asia and ranks 26th in the world in terms of confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 in second set of Ampatuan massacre suspects
9 hours ago
Prosecutors said there was evidence showing that six of the eight attended meetings where the Ampatuans planned the carnage...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups file complaint vs PhilHealth exec over lap dance during birthday bash
5 hours ago
Eight groups asked the CHR to investigate Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Vice President Paolo Johann Perez and employees...
Headlines
fbfb
After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
"We stand with the Philippines in protecting your sovereign rights, your offshore resources and all of those rights that are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Longer extension of VFA sought
By Pia Lee-Brago | 38 minutes ago
After voicing appreciation for Manila’s suspension of its termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, US National...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 risk high in crowded shopping areas, DOH warns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 38 minutes ago
Worried about the crowding of shoppers in Manila’s Divisoria area last weekend, the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Some mayors involved in illegal logging, mining
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 38 minutes ago
Several mayors are allegedly involved in illegal logging and mining operations in their towns, the Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 more, clears 40 in Ampatuan massacre
By Janvic Mateo | 38 minutes ago
The Department of Justice has found probable cause to file multiple murder charges against only eight out of the 48 people...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Enough health workers even after travel ban lifted’
By Alexis Romero | 38 minutes ago
The Philippines is expected to still have enough health personnel to fight COVID-19 when the travel ban on medical workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with