#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Government-paid COVID-19 vaccination won't be mandatory
This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19". According to the World Health Organization, some 42 "candidate vaccines" against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Joel Saget
Palace: Government-paid COVID-19 vaccination won't be mandatory
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 7:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — While the Philippine government wants everyone to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, immunization won't be mandatory as only half of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, Malacañang said Monday.

The World Health Organization defines herd immunity as a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached.

"According to DOH (Department of Health), we need to give vaccines to 50% of the population so we can have herd (immunity). To those who do not want to be immunized, we will just let them be," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing. 

Roque noted that 66% of Filipinos are willing to be immunized from COVID-19 based on a recent survey by the Social Weather Stations.

The Duterte administration, Roque added, would borrow money from the Land Bank, Development Bank of the Philippines, and multilateral lenders World Bank and Asian Development Bank to ensure that it has enough funds to buy vaccines. 

At the same briefing, Roque shrugged off reports that Sen. Panfilo Lacson and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez have received COVID-19 vaccines. 

"That's what the president said. We will spend for the vaccines of the poor, our frontliners, our soldiers, and our policemen. The government will buy (the vaccines to be given to them)," the Palace spokesman said. 

"If there are people who have been vaccinated, that did not come from the government. The assurance of the President is if they were bought by our government, the poorest people would be prioritized," he added. 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines surpasses 420,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 caseload in Southeast Asia and ranks 26th in the world in terms of confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
Tenth of Filipino households don't have own toilets, survey finds
8 hours ago
"This past week was celebrated World Toilet Day. This focus is important because it calls for action to tackle the global...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 in second set of Ampatuan massacre suspects
6 hours ago
Prosecutors said there was evidence showing that six of the eight attended meetings where the Ampatuans planned the carnage...
Headlines
fbfb
After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"We stand with the Philippines in protecting your sovereign rights, your offshore resources and all of those rights that are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace confident Ampatuan massacre suspects will be arrested
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that while members of the Ampatuan clan are now behind bars, other suspects are still...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG orders crack down on illegal logging, calls for planting of trees
3 hours ago
“The flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses is a harsh reminder that we are failing at doing our level best to protect...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to give 'special attention' to investigation of sacked Jolo police chief
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"My appeal is for everyone to please allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid entertaining baseless theories and unverified...
Headlines
fbfb
Government response to typhoons, pandemic leaves students up in protest
5 hours ago
Ateneo de Manila students on Monday called for a nationwide academic break as part of its demands to hold government accountable...
Headlines
fbfb
Price cap on COVID testing may be released this week, Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Earlier this month, President Duterte signed Executive Order No. 118 directing agencies to ensure that COVID-19 tests and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with