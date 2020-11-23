Tenth of Filipino households don't have own toilets, survey finds

MANILA, Philippines — Some 90% of households in the Philippines had access to a toilet by the end of 2019—leaving over 10% without access to a private toilet, new survey results suggest.

According to results of the Social Weather Stations' Fourth Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey conducted in December 2019 but published on Monday, while majority of households have access to a functional toilet, 6% of these only have access to toilets shared with other households, while 4% had no toilet access altogether.

However, the health department's own figures say that around 50.3 million Filipinos equalling about 10 million families do not have access to “safely managed sanitation services."

Of which, some 24 million use limited or unimproved toilets or none at all.

"This past week was celebrated World Toilet Day. This focus is important because it calls for action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030," SWS also wrote in its special report.

The survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult Filipinos. Its sampling error margins stood at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It also found that "across basic demographics, pour-flush or 'de buhos' is the most common type of toilet owned by households, followed distantly by flush toilets and others."

"While most households across socio-economic class have pour-flush toilets (ranging from 67% to 85%), flush toilets are more common among the upper classes," the report reads.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Health in an earlier memorandum advised the public to install exhaust fans in comfort rooms and close toilet seat lids while flushing to “minimize the release of droplets into air flows after flushing."

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR