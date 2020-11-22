Philippines' coronavirus cases eclipse 418,000; DOH adds 10,957 recoveries

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:23 p.m.) — Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818.

The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines.

In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123.

Minus the deaths and recoveries, there are still 24,209 active cases of the coronavirus in the country who remain in hospitals and quarantine facilities, making up 5.8% of cases.

Over the week since Sunday, November 15, the health department added a total of 10,980 cases.

Per the health department's latest bulletin, the following areas posted the most number of confirmed coronavirus patients over the past week:

Cavite (107 new cases)

Quezon City (97 new cases)

Davao City (86 new cases)

Laguna (84 new cases)

Quezon Province (77 new cases)

According to figures from business data platform Statista, the Philippines has only performed 48,927 tests per million population as of November 20, placing it firmly among the bottom five countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The health department in its latest update added that 5.5% of all tests processed, or 1,277 of 23,048, turned out positive. Of which, almost 90.8% were mild and asymptomatic cases, while 5.8% were critical and 3.2% were severe.

It has been 250 days since enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over parts of mainland Luzon, and the Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine.

Over eight months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government continues to struggle with curbing the spread of the pandemic and is still recording thousands of cases per day.

Worldwide, over 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

— Franco Luna