NDRRMC: 'Ulysses' agri, infra damage now at P10 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday said that the damage wrought by Typhoon Ulysses on agriculture and infrastructure in the country has now reached P10 billion.

In a press briefing on Thursday, NDRRMC spokesperson Peter Paul Galvez said latest assessment put agriculture damage at P4 billion, while damage to infrastructure has reached P6.1 billion.

He added that a total of 65,222 houses were recorded damaged by Ulysses. Most of these damaged residences are located in Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga, Galvez added.

Fatality count meanwhile remains at 73, while 24 were injured. Galvez added that 19 are still reported missing.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that Ulysses affected 835,399 families or 3,512,784 persons in 5,898 barangays in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Metro Manila and CAR.

Of which, 55,352 families, — 221,437 persons — are staying in evacuation centers while 65,927 — 230,389 persons — are being served outside these facilities.

Galvez also said that there are road sections that are not possible are down to 48, from Wednesday’s 67. There are also 48 bridges that are deemed not passable, he added.

Luzon under state of calamity

Galvez also explained that their recommendation for the declaration of state of calamity in the entire Luzon covers the three typhoons that passed the area in recent weeks: Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses that battered Luzon last week.

“All these typhoons combined really caused a lot of damage on infrastructure and agricultural as we mentioned earlier so as a process we really need to recommend this and have this,” the spokesperson added.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday signed Proclamation 1015, declaring a state of calamity in the entire Luzon island group.

Galvez said the declaration will also help rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and private sector, “including possible international humanitarian assistance.”

This would also allow local government units to use more funds for relief efforts, he added.

NDRRMC’s sitrep on Thursday said a total of P85,171,459.84 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families. — Kristine Joy Patag