Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 413,430
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2020, shows residents of Barangay Marana 2nd, City of Ilagan waiting to receive relief goods. They were isolated during the onslaught of flooding wrought by Typhoon Ulysses.
Released/Isabela PIO
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 413,430
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national caseload past 413,000. 

Of the total 413,430 cases, 30,493 — or 7.4% — are marked active, meaning these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. 

The total number of recoveries is at 374,939, after another 286 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus. 

However, the death toll rose to 7,998 after another 41 fatalities were recorded. 

The country's positivity rate as of Nov. 19, 2020, stands at 6.3%. 

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin: 

  • Davao City with 110 new cases
  • Laguna with 74 more infections
  • Quezon City with 66 new cases
  • Batangas with 54 more infections
  • City of Manila with 53 new cases

Worldwide, 55.62 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.3 million of whom died as a result. 

It has been 249 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under community quarantine. 

Since then, the country has reckoned with an onslaught of typhoons which have brought additional fatalities and fears that the spread of coronavirus will intensify in shelters where physical distancing and the implementation of minimum health standards pose a challenge. 

A total of 55,921 families — or 223,378 individuals — are currently crammed into 1,570 evacuation centers, according to a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's situation report as of November 18.

READ: Experts urge more gov’t funding for evacuation centers to prevent casualties, COVID-19 spread 

— Bella Perez-Rubio

