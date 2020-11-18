#VACCINEWATCHPH
DFA: Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 11,545
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 9:12pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus has reached 11,545 on Wednesday, as officials report three new cases. 

A daily bulletin by the foreign affairs department said today's additional infections are from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. 

One more Filipino virus patient was reported to have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to now at 833. 

Recoveries, meanwhile, are at 7,468 with one new person discharged, while 3,244 remain in treatment. 

To date, the Middle East has the highest count of infections at 7,530, deaths at 548 and 4,652 patients who got well. 

Asia follows with 1,874 cases, nine deaths and 1,310 recoveries, Europe coming next with 1,311 infections, 97 deaths and 986 recoveries. 

The Americas in its 10 countries have 830 cases, but it also holds the second highest death toll at 179, with 520 recoveries. 

"The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said. 

Globally, there are now 55.7 million individuals infected with the COVID-19, and it has claimed the lives of 1.3 million, nearly a year since Wuhan in China reported a SARS-like virus that turned out to be a novel coronavirus. 

The United States, where a new administration is expected to take over by January 2021 with a promise of a better strategy to combat the virus, has 11.3 million cases and over 248,000 deaths. 

India (8.9 million), Brazil (5.9 million), France (2.08 million), Russia (1.9 million) follow in the U.S. in the most number of reported infections. 

The Philippines, meanwhile, is at the 26th spot with more than 412,000 cases. It remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, as it has consistently placed, next only to Indonesia's 478,720. — Christian Deiparine

