Philippines coronavirus caseload tops 412,000 with more than 1,300 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,383 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national caseload to a grim 412,097.

Of the total cases, 29,474 — or 7.2% — are marked active.

The total number of recoveries is at 374,666, after another 143 people were reported by the DOH to have survived the virus.

However, the death toll rose to 7,957 after another 95 fatalities were recorded.

The country's positivity rate as of Nov. 18, 2020, stands at 5.6%.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

Cavite with 81 new cases

Laguna with 74 more infections

Batangas with 71 new cases

Quezon City with 69 more infections

Rizal with 67 new cases

It has been 248 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under community quarantine. Since then, the country has reckoned with an onslaught of typhoons which have brought additional fatalities and fears that the spread of coronavirus will intensify in shelters where physical distancing and minimum health standards are all the more challenging to implement.

READ: Palace: Gov't might not be able to test everyone at evacuation centers

Worldwide, 55.62 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.3 million of whom died as a result.

— Bella Perez-Rubio