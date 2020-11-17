14 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,542

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Tuesday said 14 more Filipinos abroad were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the count to 11,542.

A bulletin by the agency said the new cases came from Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, with 82 countries now reporting Filipino patients.

The death count had since climbed to 832, one additional fatality for November 17.

Currently, some 7,467 were reported to have recovered with four more patients getting better, while 3,243 remain under treatment.

The Middle East remains with the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients, deaths as well as recoveries at 7,530, 574 and 4,652, respectively.

Asia in 21 countries have 1,874 infections, 1,310 recoveries and its fatality count still at nine.

Europe, which had been declared by the World Health Organization as the epicenter of the virus, has 1,309 cases, 97 deaths and 985 recoveries.

Americas have the least cases at 829, but it has the second highest deaths at 179, with 520 patients who got well.

To date, the coronavirus has infected some 55.1 million individuals, up by five million from just last week.

The global death count is now at 1.3 million and the United States continues to lead in both at 11.2 million infections and over 247,000 deaths.

India, Brazil, France and Russia remain at the Top 5 countries with the highest cases, while the Philippines had since placed 26th, compared from placing consistently in the Top 20 last month. — Christian Deiparine