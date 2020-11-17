#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
14 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,542
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
DFA/Released
14 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,542
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 9:41pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The foreign affairs department on Tuesday said 14 more Filipinos abroad were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the count to 11,542. 

A bulletin by the agency said the new cases came from Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, with 82 countries now reporting Filipino patients.

The death count had since climbed to 832, one additional fatality for November 17. 

Currently, some 7,467 were reported to have recovered with four more patients getting better, while 3,243 remain under treatment. 

The Middle East remains with the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients, deaths as well as recoveries at 7,530, 574 and 4,652, respectively. 

Asia in 21 countries have 1,874 infections, 1,310 recoveries and its fatality count still at nine. 

Europe, which had been declared by the World Health Organization as the epicenter of the virus, has 1,309 cases, 97 deaths and 985 recoveries. 

Americas have the least cases at 829, but it has the second highest deaths at 179, with 520 patients who got well. 

To date, the coronavirus has infected some 55.1 million individuals, up by five million from just last week. 

The global death count is now at 1.3 million and the United States continues to lead in both at 11.2 million infections and over 247,000 deaths. 

India, Brazil, France and Russia remain at the Top 5 countries with the highest cases, while the Philippines had since placed 26th, compared from placing consistently in the Top 20 last month.  — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
8 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED turns down calls for academic break in Luzon, entire country
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has shunned petitions for a nationwide academic break, as well as one for the entire Luzon...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu City) has died at the age of 79, House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed.
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
3 days ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Despite official figures, Roque says blended learning 'minimally' affected by typhoons
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Government has rejected calls from students for an academic break following the strong typhoons this month, with Palace spokesperson...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought
13 hours ago
Pangilinan, who was chair of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) from 2014 to 2015, said there are protocols that...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Petitioners represented by the Free Legal Assistance Group urged the Supreme Court to conduct the preliminary conference on...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity pushed for Luzon
By Michael Punongbayan | 23 hours ago
Following the widespread devastation and flooding brought by Typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses, the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fbfb
House to probe flooding in Cagayan, Isabela
By Delon Porcalla | 23 hours ago
The House of Representatives will investigate the circumstances behind the heavy flooding that submerged the provinces of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with