Despite official figures, Roque says blended learning 'minimally' affected by typhoons

MANILA, Philippines — Government has rejected calls from students for an academic break following the strong typhoons this month, with Palace spokesperson Harry Roque claiming that blended learning had only been minimally affected.

Student-led petitions have surfaced after "Rolly" and "Ulysses" hit the country, calling on school administrators to suspend classes in consideration for those who have become typhoon victims.

But in a briefing on Tuesday, the government's top spokesman remarked that with no face-to-face classes, learning for millions of students was not badly hit.

"Sa ating mga public schools, mga eskuwelahan na nasa ilalim ng DepEd, tayo ay nasa blended learning at ang primary mode of instruction natin ay modular," Roque said. "So, hindi po masyadong naapektuhan dahi wala ngang face-to-face classes sa lahat ng ating mga eskuwelahan."

(For our public schools, those under DepEd, we are in blended learning and our primary mode of instruction is modular. So it only has little effect because there are no face-to-face classes in our schools.)

Roque's new claim runs counter to figures by the education department, which showed that nearly 15,000 students were staying in evacuation shelters after Rolly's onslaught.

The agency has yet to provide an update on the extent of Ulysses' damage, but its November 3 report included a breakdown in the number of learners staying in public schools used as emergency sites:

CALABARZON: 8,984

Central Luzon: 3,025

Bicol Region: 2,971

Ilocos Region: 19

Figures from the National Capital Region, Cagayan, MIMAROPA, Eastern Visayas have yet to be determined, the report added.

The DepEd report also detailed that 7,169 learning resources were damaged, mostly from Bicol at over 6,200, along with 194 computer sets from Rolly. Education officials have since vowed that the drenched self-learning materials would be replaced

Add to that, a children's rights group has also said that distance learning in Bicol, particularly in Catanduanes, had been sent "back to zero" with wet learning materials unusable.

Psychosocial sessions to typhoon victims by Educo Philippines, a non-government organization, revealed too that some were losing interest in returning to school.

In Marikina, classes were called off for a month as the city recovers from Ulysses. Cagayan, among the hardest hit as well, announced that it is cancelling distance learning activities until end-November.

The call for an academic break, as well as to hold the government responsible for its disaster response, has led to students vowing a strike or to not turn in requirements, as well as actual protests by members of the Ateneo de Manila and University of the Philippines communities.

The Commission on Higher Education had bucked the said petitions, including by some from UP to end the semester early.

Instead, it said that universities could extend the first semester to give more time to accomplish schoolworks.