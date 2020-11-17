'Ulysses' death toll reaches 73

MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Typhoon Ulysses that hammered Luzon last week has reached 73, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The NDRRMC said 24 of those who died due to the typhoon are from Cagayan Valley region which experienced massive flooding late last week. Broken down, six of those who died are from Central Luzon, 17 from Calabarzon, eight from Bicol region, 10 from CAR and eight from Metro Manila.

In its latest situation report on Tuesday, the NDRMMC also said 24 others were injured and 19 reported missing in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR.

Ulysses affected 727,738 families or 3,052,049 persons in eight regions. Of these, 70,784 families or 283,656 persons are staying in 2,205 evacuation centers.

Some 41,203 families or 158,926 persons meanwhile are being served outside evacuation facilities, the NDRRMC reported.

Damage to agriculture is estimated at P2,715,299,906 while damage to infrastructure is pegged at P5,256,751.28.

The NDRRMC said that 39,808 houses were also damaged due to the typhoon.

The council said Monday that they will move for a declaration of a state of calamity in the entire Luzon due to the consecutive typhoons that hit parts of the area.

Meanwhile, legislative probes into the massive flooding in the Cagayan Valley region at the senate and House of Representatives are being pushed. Residents had to spend the night on their rooftops as flood water rose, following the opening of seven gates of Magat Dam.

Ulysses was the third in a string of typhoons to hit the Philippines in as recent weeks. — Kristine Joy Patag