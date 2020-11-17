'Ulysses' death toll reaches 73

MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Typhoon Ulysses that hammered Luzon last week has reached 73, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.
The NDRRMC said 24 of those who died due to the typhoon are from Cagayan Valley region which experienced massive flooding late last week. Broken down, six of those who died are from Central Luzon, 17 from Calabarzon, eight from Bicol region, 10 from CAR and eight from Metro Manila.
In its latest situation report on Tuesday, the NDRMMC also said 24 others were injured and 19 reported missing in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR.
Ulysses affected 727,738 families or 3,052,049 persons in eight regions. Of these, 70,784 families or 283,656 persons are staying in 2,205 evacuation centers.
Some 41,203 families or 158,926 persons meanwhile are being served outside evacuation facilities, the NDRRMC reported.
Damage to agriculture is estimated at P2,715,299,906 while damage to infrastructure is pegged at P5,256,751.28.
The NDRRMC said that 39,808 houses were also damaged due to the typhoon.
The council said Monday that they will move for a declaration of a state of calamity in the entire Luzon due to the consecutive typhoons that hit parts of the area.
Meanwhile, legislative probes into the massive flooding in the Cagayan Valley region at the senate and House of Representatives are being pushed. Residents had to spend the night on their rooftops as flood water rose, following the opening of seven gates of Magat Dam.
Ulysses was the third in a string of typhoons to hit the Philippines in as recent weeks. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Ulysses (international name: Vamco).
Cagayan province announces that all classes in public and private schools will remain suspended until the end of November.
Gov. Manual Mamba notes that floodwaters are slowly receding but relief distribution to affected families continue.
"...[I]t is necessary to give families and communities enough time to recover from the devastation, and to avoid compounding the stresses of rehabilitating their homes and their livelihoods with the challenges of distance learning," Mamba says in an executive order released Tuesday.
PUBLIC ADVISORY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR November 17, 2020 KLASE SA LAHAT NG ANTAS, MAPA-PUBLIKO O PRIBADO SUSPENDIDO...Posted by Cagayan Provincial Information Office on Monday, 16 November 2020
The House of Representatives will investigate the cause of the massive flooding in Cagayan and Isabela during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.
“As the death toll continues to rise, and the extent of damage is slowly being revealed, there is an urgent need to examine the actions that were taken during, before and after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) says.
Velasco, together with Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte) and Minority Leader Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list), file a House resolution directing the appropriate committee to look into the matter immediately.
Search and retrieval teams composed of policemen, soldiers and local officials who have been searching for three days now since the harrowing landslide in barangay Viewpoint, Banaue, Ifugao another three cadavers Sunday.
Nine bodies were already recovered from the November 11 nighttime landslide that buried a house where 11 individuals including four DPWH personnel (including 2 Engineers) were having coffee in barangay Viewpoint, Banaue. Search teams are still looking for one of the victims.
A survivor meanwhile is now recuperating. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Vice President Leni Robredo visits Cagayan Valley on Sunday morning to deliver relief assistance to victims of the massive flooding brought about by Typhoon Ulysses.
The vice president went to several evacuation centers in Tuguegarao City to bring food packs, drinking water and mattresses, according to her team.
"The Vice President has instructed her office's ground team to assess the situation in hard-hit areas and continue the relief operations in the province, with the help of private partners under the Angat Buhay program," the OVP says.
The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses rises to 67, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council says.
The NDRRMC also reports 21 injuries in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.
Meanwhile, 12 persons remain missing as of Sunday.
